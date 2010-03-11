Facebook claims victory: Betty White will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in May

Facebook is good for more than just Superpoking, reuniting high school friends and birthday reminders. The social networking site has also managed to get Betty White a gig hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

NBC announced on Thursday (March 11) that the “Golden Girls” star will host the May 8 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” an achievement secured after a Facebook campaign attracted more than 490,000 fans to date.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend Mother’s Day weekend than with Betty White ” states Lorne Michaels, Creator and Executive Producer of “SNL.”

The Mother’s Day episode is also expected to include appearances by beloved “Saturday Night Live” women including Tina Fey, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch, though only White’s involvement has been formally announced.

White’s career dates back to television’s earliest days and shows like “Life with Elizabeth” and “Date with the Angels.” She received her first Emmy nomination in 1951. White would go on to win two Emmys for “Mary Tyler Moore,” an Emmy for “The Golden Girls” and an Emmy for a guest turn on “The John Larroquette Show.” She also won a Daytime Emmy as the host of “Just Men!”

In addition to recent scene-stealing turns in “The Proposal,” a Super Bowl commercial for Snickers and the upcoming “You Again,” White has been making the Lifetime Achievement rounds. Last summer the Television Critics Association honored her, recognition which was then followed by the Screen Actors Guild this winter.