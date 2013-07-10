‘Beware the Batman’ ad teases series’ obscure rogues gallery

#Cartoon Network #Batman
and 07.10.13 5 years ago

Today”s DC Comics releases include a full-page ad for Beware the Batman that teases at least part of the rogues for the CG-animated series, which debuts Saturday on Cartoon Network.

Some of the villains, like Anarky, Professor Pyg, Mr. Toad and Magpie, were previously announced and have been featured prominently in promotional materials. However, the other faces are harder to identify: The character in the upper-left, which looks to be an albino gorilla, is presumably Ultra-Humanite, who”s probably not among the, oh, top 20 names that come to mind when you”re rattling off Batman foes. On the right, beneath Professor Pyg, may be Humpty Dumpty.

The remaining two – at the top-center and bottom-right – will have to be left up to someone better versed in Dark Knight lore, or at least a better guesser. Hey, it was promised from the very beginning that the show would delve deep into the Caped Crusader”s “villain library.”

“We went in deeper into the villain library and pulled out some other villains,” Warner Bros. Animation”s Sam Register said in October 2011. “We didn”t want to do another Joker story – there”s too many of them. We just needed to do something new, so we”re starting off with new villains.”

Beware the Batman debuts Saturday at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network.

Watch it here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cartoon Network#Batman
TAGSAnarkyBatmanBeware the BatmanCartoon NetworkMagpieMr ToadProfessor Pyg

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP