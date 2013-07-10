‘Beware the Batman’ ad teases series’ obscure rogues gallery

Today”s DC Comics releases include a full-page ad for Beware the Batman that teases at least part of the rogues for the CG-animated series, which debuts Saturday on Cartoon Network.

Some of the villains, like Anarky, Professor Pyg, Mr. Toad and Magpie, were previously announced and have been featured prominently in promotional materials. However, the other faces are harder to identify: The character in the upper-left, which looks to be an albino gorilla, is presumably Ultra-Humanite, who”s probably not among the, oh, top 20 names that come to mind when you”re rattling off Batman foes. On the right, beneath Professor Pyg, may be Humpty Dumpty.

The remaining two – at the top-center and bottom-right – will have to be left up to someone better versed in Dark Knight lore, or at least a better guesser. Hey, it was promised from the very beginning that the show would delve deep into the Caped Crusader”s “villain library.”

“We went in deeper into the villain library and pulled out some other villains,” Warner Bros. Animation”s Sam Register said in October 2011. “We didn”t want to do another Joker story – there”s too many of them. We just needed to do something new, so we”re starting off with new villains.”

Beware the Batman debuts Saturday at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network.

Watch it here: