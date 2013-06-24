Beyonce adds a second leg of North American tour dates

Beyonce’s taking her Mrs. Carter outing into the cold months with the addition of a second leg of North American tour dates.

The Mrs. Carter Tour stays in the States from this week through August, then Bey heads overseas. She’ll be back on stages here right after Thanksgiving, through the week before Christmas, with new stops in Boston, Dallas, L.A. and more.

Beyonce has yet to make any formal new album announcements, though she’s previewed singles like “Bow Down / I Been On,” “Grown Woman” and “Standing on the Sun.” No word if a fifth full-length will arrive this year or next, but with all the tour dates around the holidays, there very may well be something for sale around then.

Here are all of Beyonce’s current tour dates:

6-28: Los Angeles, CA at BET Experience-Staples Center

6-29: Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

7-1: Los Angeles, CA at Staples Center

7-2: San Jose, CA at HP Pavilion at San Jose

7-5: Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena

7-6: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

7-7: New Orleans, LA at Superdome

7-9: Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

7-10: Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena

7-12: Atlanta, GA at Gwinnett Center

7-13: Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

7-15: Houston, TX at Toyota Center

7-17: Chicago, IL at United Center

7-18: St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

7-20: Detroit, MI at The Palace of Auburn Hills

7-21: Toronto, Ontario at Air Canada Centre

7-22: Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

7-23: Boston, MA TD at Garden

7-25: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

7-26: Atlantic City, NJ at Boardwalk Hall

7-27: Charlotte, NC at Time Warner Cable Arena

7-29-30: Washington, DC at Verizon Center

7-31: East Rutherford, NJ at Izod Center

8-02: Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun

8-03-05: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

8-17: Chelmsford, England at V Festival

8-18: Staffordshire, England at V Festival

8-31: Philadelphia, PA at Made in America Festival

9-8: Fortaleza, Brazil at Arena Castelao

9-11: Belo Horizonte, Brazil at Mineirao Stadium

9-13: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at Rock in Rio

9-15: Sao Paulo, Brazil at Morumbi Stadium

9-17: Brasilia, Brazil at Estadio Nacional

9-20: Caracas, Venezuela at Universidad Simon Bolivar

9-26: Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio de los Deportes

9-28: San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico

11-30: Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

12-2: San Jose, CA at HP Pavilion at San Jose

12-3: Los Angeles, CA at Staples Center

12-6: Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

12-7: Phoenix, AZ at US Airways Center

12-9: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

12-10: Houston, TX at Toyota Center

12-12: Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

12-13: Chicago, IL at United Center

12-14: St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

12-16: Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

12-18: Washington DC at Verizon Center

12-19: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

12-20: Boston, MA at TD Garden