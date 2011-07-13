Beyonce, Adele hold tight to Nos. 1 and 2 on The Billboard 200

July 4 made for a slow new release week, which is — in part — why not much has shifted at the top of The Billboard 200 chart. For starters, Beyonce”s new album “4” remains at No. 1 with 115,000 copies moved, a sales decrease of 63%. Adele”s “21” also holds tight, sitting at No. 2 with 79,000 (-13%).

Selena Gomez & the Scene”s “When the Sun Goes Down” climbs from No. 4 to No. 3 despite a 43% sales drop to 44,000; that automatically makes it the singer”s best charting position yet.

Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” rises No. 6 to No. 4 (42,000, -12%), Bad Meets Evil”s “Hell: The Sequel” moves up No. 9 to No. 5 (35,000, -16%), Jackie Evancho”s “Dream With Me” ascends No. 8 to No. 6 (34,000, -23%) and Jill Scott”s “The Ligh of the Sun” dips No. 5 to No. 7 (32,000, -41%). Big Sean”s “Finally Famous” descends No. 3 to No. 9 (27,000, -69%).

The only new album in the top tier (heck, the top 40) is Lloyd”s new album “King of Hearts,” which bows at No. 10 with 26,000. His previous 2008 album “Lessons in Love” made it to No. 7, starting off with 51,000.

Albums sales are down 16% compared to last week and up 2% compared to the same slow week last year. Sales for the year are up 1% so far.