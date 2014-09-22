Watch Beyonce and Jay Z’s watch themselves in ‘Young Forever & ‘Halo’ from HBO special

Beyonce and Jay Z shared some home movies as part of their performance of “Halo” and “Young Forever” during their Paris stop of the On The Run tour, which was telecast for the world to see during their HBO special that aired on Saturday night.

As the pair sang and rapped during the songs, they together watched footage of their daughter Blue Ivy, their engagement and other big life events as they flashed up on the video screens.

The clip — shared on Beyonce's YouTube channel is a perfect reminder of all the fun stuff Bey and Hov get to do as one of the world's most popular married couples, but also makes for a stunning backdrop for fans as a little personal touch to the beloved songs. Also: cute kiss at the end.

Check out more visuals — and reactions — to the Beyonce and Jay Z “On the Run” special here. The couple is rumored to be at work on a collaborative album now.