Beyonce and Madonna join Sound of Change charity concert

05.29.13 5 years ago

Madonna and Beyonce — two of the biggest performing artists of a generation — are both on board with the London-hosted The Sound of Change charity concert, taking place June 1 in Twickenham Stadium.

Madge will be “presenting” alongside activists and celebrities like Bishop Desmond Tutu and Gloria Steinem as Beyonce headlines the event, which is intended to raise money “to promote Education, Health and Justice for girls and women everywhere.” Florence + the Machine, Jennifer Lopez, Ellie Goulding, John Legend, Rita Ora, Laura Pausini, Timbaland and more are also on tap for the show.

Films and other presentations will be also shown during the four-hour event; it will be aired ‘Stateside on June 2 via NBC, according to Reuters. Ticket-buyers are given the option of which charity they’d like their dollars (er, pounds) to go toward, which can ultimately help women and girls in 70 countries. Sound of Change was the conception of Chime for Change, and organizers hope the show and the cause reaches a billion viewers.

Non-VIP tickets are already sold-out, in case you were hoping to hop the pond to make it.

