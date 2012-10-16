Beyonce confirms Super Bowl half time show

10.16.12 6 years ago

Contrary to years past, the NFL decided not to play coy or cool when it came to confirming this year’s rumored Super Bowl halftime show performer, Beyonce. The singer herself was game to unveil the announcement, after the Associated Press reported her participation this morning.

In a photo posted to her Tumblr, Bey painted “FEB 3” and “2013” in hash marks on her game face, with the caption “countdown to touchdown” on her Tumblr. The NFL also Tweeted the message out.

And lest ye forget, Beyonce has a popular track called “Countdown.” And has the perfect opportunity to hype the football finalists’ desires to “put a ring on it” — that is, a Super Bowl Championship ring.

Super Bowl XLVII will be held in New Orleans and broadcast via CBS on Feb. 3.

Last year’s halftime show featured Madonna, with special guests like Cee Lo Green, M.I.A. and Nicki MInaj. Perhaps Beyonce could pull a few strings to get hubby Jay-Z in on the act — or at least in what would be a rather impressive betting pool.

