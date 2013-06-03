Watch: Beyonce delivers ‘Standing On The Sun’ in full

Beyonce debuted the full version of “Standing On The Sun” before a very enthusiastic audience in Antwerp, Belgium the other night. And why wouldn”t they be excited? As she declared, she was performing it “just for you,” as she repeatedly stressed. Yep, just for them and the millions who will see it on YouTube.

Clad in a beautifully, billowing long red dress, Beyonce delivers the song like a Sun Goddess. It starts as an elegant presentation of the mid-tempo tune, which is all about how when her love touches her, she feels like she”s standing on the sun. Though it”s more of a simmering than a full-blown heat until she gets to the spoken-word part, where she actually says, yes, “I”m gonna love you a long time,” and goes into an African-influenced dance (as African rhythms explode in the background) that reflects her tasteful passion.

A snippet of the song first debuted in her H&M commercial in April. Along with “Standing On The Sun,” fans have also heard full versions of “Grown Woman,” and “Bow Down/I”ve Been On,” but there”s still no word as to when Bey will release a new album.