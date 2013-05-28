Watch: A fan dared to smack Beyonce on the butt

05.28.13 5 years ago

Watching this video totally turned me into an uptight middle-aged woman dressed in a sensible pantsuit and a single string of pears, eating yogurt for breakfast and about to prune the rose garden. By which I mean, I actually uttered a, “How dare he” aloud. But really, how dare this Beyonce concert go-er think that smacking the singer’s butt passes for acceptable behavior. What a disgusting and offensive thing to do, and ugh, it just makes me so mad I could spit!

Beyonce’s response to the butt-slap, which went down because she leaned into the front row for a crowd sing-along? A totally in-control, “I will have you escorted out right now, all right?” Although a mean right hook wouldn’t have been inappropriate. I mean, you just know Beyonce can throw a hell of a punch.

