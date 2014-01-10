Beyonce headed back to No. 1 next week

Beyonce returns to dominance on the Billboard 200 next week as “Beyonce” is poised to thaw “Frozen” out of the top spot.

It will mark “Beyonce”s” fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1, as the soundtrack to the Disney animated features slides to No. 2.

With the holidays over and no new releases from major artists, no title will top the 100,000 mark, with “Beyonce” slated to sell around 85,000 units and “Frozen” reaching for 75,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

The one debut in the Top 10 in the slow release week will belong to rapper Kid Ink with his major label bow, “My Own Lane,” at No. 3 (50,000).

The rest of the Top 10 belongs to major acts who have been lodged in the Top 10: At No. 4 will be Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” (40,000), Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” at No. 5 (35,000); One Direction”s “Midnight Memories” at No. 6 (26,000), Katy Perry”s “Prism” at No. 7 (22,000), Miley Cyrus” “Bangerz” at No. 8 (21,000) and Drake”s “Nothing Was The Same” and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” in a dead heat for No. 9, with each moving up to 19,000 copies.