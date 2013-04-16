Beyonce hits sexy fashion high at tour kick-off in Belgrade

Beyonce kicked off her Mrs. Carter Show Tour with some eye-popping outfits and a somewhat head-scratching setlist Monday night at the Kombank Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.
At the first stop on a massive world tour, the singer reportedly wowed the crowd with a succession of sparkly outfits — one of which left little to the imagination.
Starting the show with “Run the World (Girls),” Bey ran through a number of her previous hits, and threw in some Destiny’s Child material as well. Strangely, the singer performed no new songs from her upcoming album, instead concentrating on prior hits.
She rocked a black, Givenchy-designed, hand-beaded one-piece (complete with cape), as well as a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Vrettos Vrettakos. She also wore a more subdued orange and white dresses.
Beyonce will next hit in Croatia and Slovakia later this week, and will begin the North American leg of her tour at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 28.
Here’s Beyonce’s complete setlist:
Join The Discussion: Log In With