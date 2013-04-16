Beyonce hits sexy fashion high at tour kick-off in Belgrade

Beyonce kicked off her Mrs. Carter Show Tour with some eye-popping outfits and a somewhat head-scratching setlist Monday night at the Kombank Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.  

At the first stop on a massive world tour, the singer reportedly wowed the crowd with a succession of sparkly outfits — one of which left little to the imagination. 

Starting the show with “Run the World (Girls),” Bey ran through a number of her previous hits, and threw in some Destiny’s Child material as well. Strangely, the singer performed no new songs from her upcoming album, instead concentrating on prior hits. 

As for her legendary outfits, Bey went all-out this time.

She rocked a black, Givenchy-designed, hand-beaded one-piece (complete with cape), as well as a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Vrettos Vrettakos. She also wore a more subdued orange and white dresses. 

Finally, the outfit that will have everyone talking was a custom-made gold bodysuit (designed by The Blonds) which accentuated her lady parts, including what look like 3D nipples, “Batman and Robin”-style. See it over at MTV

Beyonce will next hit  in Croatia and Slovakia later this week, and will begin the North American leg of her tour at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 28.

Here’s Beyonce’s complete setlist:

Run the World (Girls), End of Time, Flaws and All, Get Me Bodied, Baby Boy, Diva, Party, Dance for You, Freakum Dress, I Care, I Miss You, Schoolin Life, Why Don”t You Love Me, 1+1, Irreplaceable, Love on Top, Survivor, Countdown, Crazy In Love, Single Ladies, I Was Here, I Will Always Love You, Halo
