Beyonce hits sexy fashion high at tour kick-off in Belgrade

Beyonce kicked off her Mrs. Carter Show Tour with some eye-popping outfits and a somewhat head-scratching setlist Monday night at the Kombank Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

At the first stop on a massive world tour, the singer reportedly wowed the crowd with a succession of sparkly outfits — one of which left little to the imagination.

Starting the show with “Run the World (Girls),” Bey ran through a number of her previous hits, and threw in some Destiny’s Child material as well. Strangely, the singer performed no new songs from her upcoming album, instead concentrating on prior hits.

As for her legendary outfits, Bey went all-out this time. She rocked a black, Givenchy-designed, hand-beaded one-piece (complete with cape), as well as a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Vrettos Vrettakos. She also wore a more subdued orange and white dresses.