2010 Grammys: Beyonce, Lady GaGa and Taylor Swift vie for album of the year

With the Grammy Awards 48 hours away, we’re down to our last prediction and it’s a biggie. Today we look at the contenders for the award everyone wants to win: album of the year.

Album of the Year

“I Am…Sasha Fierce,” Beyonce

“The E.N.D.,” The Black Eyed Peas

“The Fame,” Lady GaGa

“Big Whiskey and the Groogrux King,” Dave Matthews Band

“Fearless, “Taylor Swift

There”s usually one album that is not like the others in this category and it”s usually the one that wins. Think last year”s “Raising Sand” from Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, or further, such as Steely Dan”s “Two Against Nature” win in 2001 or “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” in 2002 or “River: The Joni Letters” from Herbie Hancock in 2008. The slightly off-center selection this year is Dave Matthews Band”s “Big Whiskey and the Groogrux King.” For that reason, a number of pundits have picked it to win-certainly not because it signifies a high water mark for the band. This is a race between Beyonce, whose star continues to rise ever higher, and relative newcomers Gaga and Swift. Although we think Beyonce is the most deserving, Swift will get the Nashville vote and a fair amount of mainstream vote so we”re going with her.

The Grammy goes to: “Fearless,” Taylor Swift

Who do you think should win Best Album this year? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts below.

