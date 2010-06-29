Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, U2, Madonna land in Forbes 100 top 10

Forbes has published its Celebrity 100 list, ranking actors, directors, athletes and — of course — musicians in its calculations of fame, popularity and monetary gross, and five of pop music’s biggest names made the top of the heap.

Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, U2 and Madonna all came in the top 10, at Nos. 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10, respectively. Of those, U2 reaped in the most money in the last 12 months, with $130 million, though Gaga is tops as far as “Social” and “Web” ranks are concerned. Ms. Sasha Fierce nabbed No. 2 in the latter and placed well over all, including for the “TV/Radio” rank.

Lady Gaga hopped on for the first time this year — as did Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson — while Bey jumped No. 4 to No. 2. Britney’s “Circus” tour help her back into the top tier this year, (she was No. 13 last year) while Madge fell off a little (from No. 3 in 2009) despite the help from a little show called “Glee.”

Who’s fared fairest of them all? Oprah, of course. She’s been there before, and frankly, Angelina Jolie (last year’s winner) was no competition for the big O’s $315 million.

