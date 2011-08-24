Beyonce performing, Tony Bennett honoring Amy Winehouse at MTV VMAs

MTV has added some last-minute guests to its superstar lineup at the 2011 VMAs: Beyonce and Tony Bennett. The two join Adele, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Lady Gaga, Young the Giant, Bruno Mars, Pitbull and Ne-Yo at the host-less event on Sunday (Aug. 28).

Tony Bennett will be promoting his “Duets II” album, but the performance will also be a debut: the veteran crooner will be unveiling “Body and Soul,” his track with the late Amy Winehouse. The song is reported to be from the latter’s last known recording session, back in March at the Abbey Road Studios in London.

Bennett’s segment will include video footage from the recording. Check out a snippet of “Body and soul” here.

Bennett last visited the VMAs back in 1993.

Beyonce, on the other hand, will continue to promote her latest album “4.” She’s up for three awards including Best Female Video.

Her last visit was in 2009.