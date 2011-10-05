Beyonce pregnancy may lead to new acting role for Clint Eastwood

Thanks to Beyonce and her magical unborn baby, it looks like “Gran Torino” may not have been Clint Eastwood’s final performance after all. Though sources seem to conflict on how far along talks have progressed, it appears the actor may be signing on to star in “Trouble With the Curve”, a drama that would see him playing an aging baseball scout who goes on a road trip with his adult daughter.

Eastwood was next slated to direct a remake of “A Star Is Born” starring Beyonce, but the project was put on hold due to the pop star’s pregnancy.

Written by Randy Brown, the film will serve as the directing debut of Eastwood’s producing partner Robert Lorenz, who has worked as an assistant director on several of Eastwood’s previous movies. The film is set up at Warner Bros., the home of their company Malpaso Productions.

Eastwood’s attachment to the project was first cited by Deadline, followed closely by The Hollywood Reporter, though the latter seems more assured of the actor/director’s concrete involvement.

Eastwood’s next film is the upcoming “J. Edgar”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as the controversial former FBI director. It hits theaters November 9th.

