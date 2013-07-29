Beyonce rep on new album: Singer ‘continues’ work

Beyonce never had a specific release date for the album to follow-up her last “4.” But there’s been talk — including on this website — as to why the delay in a new set may hurt the singer.

MTV News reported today that a representative for the “Halo” singer got back to them as to the true status of Bey’s new album

“She continues to work on her album,” her rep wrote via email.

Well, in a way, we kind of knew that. Beyonce has reportedly scrapped 50 songs that would have made up for fifth full-length. She performed at the Super Bowl and dropped an HBO documentary in February, and headed out on her Mrs. Carter tour in the spring, singing songs that would have purportedly been included in a new effort, including “Grown Woman” and “Standing in the Sun.”

So if she has scrapped previous song cuts, that means destruction is creation, in this case of “continuing” work.

Beyonce was reportedly working with producers and artists like Ryan Tedder, Diplo, Sia, Ne-Yo and Diane Warren on this album. Who should she pick back up with again?