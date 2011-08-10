Beyonce sells out first Roseland Ballroom show in 22 seconds

#Beyonce
08.10.11 7 years ago

Count to 22.

That’s how long it took for Beyonce to sell out the first of four nights at New York’s intimate Roseland Ballroom — 22 seconds.

Each night, the singer will perform her brand new album “4” — including singles “Run the World (Girls)” and “The Best Thing I Never Had” –in its entirety, and most likely throw in some of her past hits. The venue will be stand room only, and fits around 3,000 people.

The remaining shows — billed as “4 Intimate Nights With Beyoncé” — go on sale later this afternoon at Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $99 to $149 (plus fees).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP