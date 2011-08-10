Beyonce sells out first Roseland Ballroom show in 22 seconds

Count to 22.

That’s how long it took for Beyonce to sell out the first of four nights at New York’s intimate Roseland Ballroom — 22 seconds.

Each night, the singer will perform her brand new album “4” — including singles “Run the World (Girls)” and “The Best Thing I Never Had” –in its entirety, and most likely throw in some of her past hits. The venue will be stand room only, and fits around 3,000 people.

The remaining shows — billed as “4 Intimate Nights With Beyoncé” — go on sale later this afternoon at Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $99 to $149 (plus fees).