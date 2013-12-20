Beyonce set to spend another week at No. 1

Beyonce”s self-titled set will spend a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week with sales of up to 280,000 copes.

Holiday sales continue to kick in as seven of the top 10 titles could surpass the 100,000 mark. Garth Brooks” Wal-Mart only box set, “Blame It All On My Roots,” will hold at No. 2, moving up to 210,000 units.

One Direction”s former No. 1, “Midnight Memories,” is at No. 3 (175,000), followed by a pair of holiday titles: Kelly Clarkson”s “Wrapped in Red” at No. 4 (140,000) and The Robertsons” “Duck the Halls” at No. 5 (135,000).

Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” is at No 6 (120,000) and Katy Perry”s “Prism” at No. 7 (100,000).

Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” and Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” are tied for No. 8 (75,000), while “Now 48” and Michael Buble”s “Christmas” are too close to call for No. 10 with both pegged to sell around 70,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.  

