Watch: Beyonce sings ‘Halo’ with her hair literally caught in a fan

The fact that Beyonce manages to remain poised and dignified while her beautiful golden locks are being viciously accosted by the blades of a turbo-powered fan is further proof that she is a better breed of human than the rest of us. One might wish to point out the irony of a circular machine adhering itself to the top of Beyonce’s head in the middle of the song “Halo,” but I’m choosing to focus on how awesomely the singer handled the situation.

For example, this Instagram photo she posted after the incident, with some adjustments to the “Halo” lyrics:

(via Gawker)