Beyonce sued for $100 million for breach of contract

Girls may run the world, according to Beyonce, but software developer Gate Five is suing the superstar for $100 million for allegedly running away from a dance video game.
In a summons dated April 26 (although it does not have an official court stamp, signifying it has been filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York), Gate Five alleges that last June, Beyonce breached her contract by “abruptly abandoning the lucrative joint venture she and Gate Five were pursuing to commercialize a video game called ‘Starpower: Beyonce.”” Gate Five accuses Beyonce of demanding greater compensation, and then pulling out of the project after her demands were not met. In doing so, Gate Five alleges it lost the $6.7 million it had already invested in the project as well as “more than $100 million in profits it would have earned had Ms. Carter honored the Agreement.” Throughout the summons, originally run on nymag.com, Gate Five refers to Beyonce by her married name.
In addition to monetary relief, Gate Five also wants an injunction against Beyonce linking with any other game manufacturer for a similar project.
Beyonce”s rep did not respond to a request for comment.
why is it notable that the complaint calls her by her legal name?
Steve– Since I was quoting the complaint, I was merely explaining who “Ms. Carter” is; there’s no other commentary implied. Thanks for reading.
Sorry, isnt Ms. a term used for divorced or widowed women, surely its Mrs. Carter. No?
‘Ms.’ is used for both married and single women. ‘Miss.’ is used for only single women. ‘Ms.’ was created by a women rights group because they felt it was unfair that women were classified as either married or single but men don’t have an abbreviation that classify them as married.
I’d like to imply the commentary that referring to her by her married named reminds us all that this lawsuit may be tied to Jay-Z’s personal funds if the Lawsuit is directed towards Beyonce personally and not one of her many businesses. But who knows how many financial protections the two of them have set separating their business, trademarked names and the like.