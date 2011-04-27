Beyonce sued for $100 million for breach of contract

Girls may run the world, according to Beyonce, but software developer Gate Five is suing the superstar for $100 million for allegedly running away from a dance video game.

In a summons dated April 26 (although it does not have an official court stamp, signifying it has been filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York), Gate Five alleges that last June, Beyonce breached her contract by “abruptly abandoning the lucrative joint venture she and Gate Five were pursuing to commercialize a video game called ‘Starpower: Beyonce.”” Gate Five accuses Beyonce of demanding greater compensation, and then pulling out of the project after her demands were not met. In doing so, Gate Five alleges it lost the $6.7 million it had already invested in the project as well as “more than $100 million in profits it would have earned had Ms. Carter honored the Agreement.” Throughout the summons, originally run on nymag.com, Gate Five refers to Beyonce by her married name.

In addition to monetary relief, Gate Five also wants an injunction against Beyonce linking with any other game manufacturer for a similar project.

Beyonce”s rep did not respond to a request for comment.

