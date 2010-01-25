Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady GaGa duke it out in our Grammy predictions for best song

With the Grammys less than a week away, we turn to the big four categories this week: album, record and song of the year, as well as best new artist. These are the Grammys that every artist covets because they include all genres of music. We”ll tackle a category a day and then on Friday, we”ll recap all of our predictions from the past three weeks. The Grammys air Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Song of the Year:

“Poker Face,” Lady GaGa & RedOne, songwriters (Lady GaGa)

“Pretty Wings,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Thaddis Harrell, Beyonce Knowles, Terius Nash & Christopher Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)

“Use Somebody,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“You Belong With Me,” Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Song of the year is a songwriters award so imagine each of these songs played on a piano or an acoustic guitar and just one voice-like a really good demo tape. How does it sound when it”s not surrounded by all the bells and whistles? To that end, we”re taking out “Single Ladies.” It is a brilliant record, but what makes it so great is the production. After we heard Lady GaGa perform “Poker Face” accompanied only by a keyboard, we had to admit that it worked as a song. “Pretty Wings” is gorgeous, but this is between “Use Somebody” and “You Belong with Me.” It”s Swift”s year. Regardless of how you feel about her as a singer, the girl can write a song and has chops to spare. Admit it, you”re singing “You Belong With Me” right now, aren”t you? Sorry for the earworm.

The Grammy goes to: “You Belong with Me,” Taylor Swift

