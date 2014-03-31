Beyonce unveils new alternative version of ‘Grown Woman’ video

One of the stranger videos from Beyonce”s self-titled visual album, “Grown Woman,” is slightly stranger thanks to a new alternative version. Watch it below.
The video still keeps with the major theme of Queen Bey juxtaposed as a child and adult – ambitious and surrounded by friend and Destiny's Child cohort Kelly Rowland and her mom, Tina Knowles. The Timbaland-produced track”s African percussion is matched with retro animation, which are boosted in the new version of the video.
It plays out like one massive GIF and – like the images of baby Bey – it”s adorable. Compare it to the original underneath the new video.
