Beyonce’s ‘4’ debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

Beyonce”s “4” makes it four at the top of The Billboard 200 album sales chart. This new set is the diva”s fourth No. 1 – which is pretty good, considering she”s put out only four studio albums. The album moved 310,000 copies last week, though sales-wise coming in behind the debuts of her three other albums: 2008’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” had 482,000; 2006’s “B’Day” had 541,000; and 2003’s “Dangerously In Love” had 317,000.

That being said, the entry is the third biggest of the year, behind Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” with 1.1 million and Adele”s “21” with 351,000.

Speaking of “21,” it climbs up from No. 3 to No. 2 with 92,000 copies, a sales decline of 10% over the previous week.

Big Sean”s debut set “Finally Famous” bows at No. 3 with 87,000 copies. The rapper is signed to Kanye West”s G.O.O.D. label and had the help of three lead-up mixtapes and single “My Last” featuring Chris Brown to aide in sales.

Selena Gomez & the Scene”s third album “When the Sun Goes Down” has a No. 4 start with 78,000 sold. It ties her charting best (2010″s “A Year Without Rain” also bowed at No. 4, with 66,000) and becomes her sales best. Her first album “Kiss and Tell” debuted at No. 9, also with 66,000, in 2009.

Last week”s chart-topper, Jill Scott”s “The Light of the Sun,” slips from No. 1 to No. 5 (55,000, -60%) and Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” rises No. 10 to No. 6 (48,000, +20%).

“American Idol” champion David Cook”s sophomore set “This Loud Morning” bows at No. 7 with 46,000 – sluggish compared to his 2008 self-titled debut, which took No. 3 with 280,000.

A different reality television competition show star – Jackie Evancho of “America’s Got Talent” fame – has her “Dream With Me” fall from No. 4 to No. 8 (44,000, -43%). Royce da 5″9” and Eminem”s Bad Meets Evil project “Hell: The Sequel” dips No. 6 to No. 9 (42,000, -33%).

Another “AI” star, this past season”s champ Scottie McCreery, sees his Wal-mart exclusive EP “American Idol Season 10 Highlights” enter with 40,000 at No. 10.

Sales are up 7% compared to the previous week and are up 14% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up a solid 1%.