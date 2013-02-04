Beyonce’s new world tour kicks off April 15 in Serbia

Hot on the stiletto heels of her electrifying Super Bowl XLVII performance, Beyonce announced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

Jay-Z”s Missus arrives in the U.S. on June 28 at Los Angeles” Staples Center. But before alighting stateside, Beyonce, aka Mrs. Shawn Carter, will kick off the tour April 15 in Belgrade, Serbia at Kombank Arena.

The tour travels through Europe and the U.K. until May 29, where it stops in Stockholm.

After a month-long hiatus, The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour picks back up in the United States on the West Coast and travels east, hitting arenas throughout North America, until the first leg ends at, conveniently enough, at Brooklyn”s Barclays Center, Aug. 3. Jay-Z opened the New York arena last year with eight sold-out concerts. Jay-Z owns a tiny percentage of Barclays Center”s main tenant, the Brooklyn Nets, and is the public face of the venue.

Beyonce”s website offers no info on ticketing just yet.

Additionally, there”s no word on whether a new album will drop before the tour starts, but we bet it will. Or the month between the close of the European dates and the U.S. dates will be used for the new album”s promotion.

In the meantime, if you didn”t get enough of Bey at the Super Bowl, her HBO documentary, “Life is But A Dream,” premieres Feb. 16.

Click here for the European dates. The North American dates are below.

June 28: Los Angeles (BET Experience/Staples Center)

June 29: Las Vegas, NV (MGM Grand Garden Arena)?

July 2: San Jose, CA (HP Pavilion at San Jose)?

July 5: Oklahoma City, OK (Chesapeake Energy Arena)?

July 6: Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)?

July 9: Ft. Lauderdale, FL (BB&T Center)?

July 10: Miami, FL (American Airlines Arena)?

July 12: Atlanta, GA (The Arena @ Gwinnett Center)?

July 13: Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)?

July 15: Houston, TX (Toyota Center)

July 17: Chicago, IL (United Center)?

July 18: St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)?

July 20: Detroit, MI (The Palace of Auburn Hills)?

July 21: Toronto, ON (Air Canada Centre)?

July 22: Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)

July 23: Boston, MA (TD Garden)?

July 25: Philadelphia, PA (Wells Fargo Center)?

July 26: Atlantic City, NJ (Boardwalk Hall)?

July 27: Charlotte, NC (Time Warner Cable Arena)

July 29: Washington, DC (Verizon Center)

Aug. 2: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)?

Aug. 3: Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)