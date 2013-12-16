Beyonce’s new ‘XO’ video is a thrill ride: Watch

12.16.13 5 years ago

Beyonce”s “XO” video, her second in a few days following “Drunk in Love,” compares love to a carnival.

Shot at Astroland at Coney Island, the clip features a sultry, slightly euphoric looking Beyonce walking on the boardwalk and dancing her way through the midway alone and with friends, intercut with other folks at the theme park and the rides. It also includes brief footage of her on stage.

It”s an interesting clip, almost as if we”re seeing her in some state of heightened reality enhanced by some mood-altering substance– or maybe that”s just what love does to Beyonce.  “XO” will go to top 40 radio at the beginning of year.

In the meantime, “Beyonce,” the album she dropped at midnight on Friday, continues to sell well. It set a iTunes record for best U.S. sales in a week at 617,000.
 

