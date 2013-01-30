Beyonce’s Super Bowl Half Time promo photo: Sexy referee

#Super Bowl #Justin Timberlake #Beyonce
01.30.13 6 years ago

This year for Halloween, er, the Super Bowl, Beyonce is wearing her sexiest referee getup. The superstar singer posted the promotional photo to her Tumblr, where she’s also been sporting some sneak-peak photos of the rehearsals leading up to her official half time show performance for the NFL Championship this coming Sunday.

The stiff-arm pic appears to be from the same shoot that led to the initial teaser image for Bey’s booking, where she’s sporting hash marks on her cheeks. It continues the years-long tradition of other half time performers like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and the Who posing in thigh-high heels and hot pants in support of their appearances. (Prince, oddly, abstained.)

To be fair, Madonna dressed as a cheerleader last year for her concert at the big show. And Beyonce knows this game has rules.

A Destiny’s Child reunion and a Justin Timberlake cameo are rumored to be shaping up for the performance. What else would you like to see happen, other than the Harbaughs duking it out “Warrior” style?

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Justin Timberlake#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCEDESTINY'S CHILDJUSTIN TIMBERLAKESUPER BOWLSUPER BOWL 47super bowl half time show

