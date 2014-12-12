BFCA announces special honors for Kevin Costner, Ron Howard and Jessica Chastain

The Broadcast Film Critics Association announces nominees Monday. It will be interesting to see which way they (well, we; I'm a member) go. Unlike the other critics groups that have announced so far, the BFCA – which, it should be pointed out, isn't completely made of critics, a line increasingly blurred – is a vast organization with something like 300 members. So within that, you can get a bead on consensus. Anyway, that's Monday. For now, the organization has announced a number of special awards for the Jan. 15 ceremony.
The Lifetime Achievement Honor will go to Kevin Costner, seen on screens this year in Mike Binder's “Black or White.” A fine choice, particularly with the resurgence in films like “3 Days to Kill” and “Draft Day” as of late. Fingers crossed he saddles up to another western one of these days, as “Dances with Wolves” and particularly “Open Range” remain stellar samples from the genre.
The LOUIS XIII Critics' Choice Genius Award (yeah, sponsored by booze) will go to Ron Howard, who doesn't even have a film in release this year. Though “In the Heart of the Sea” is right around the corner. It's a nice pick and all, but I'll confess I said to BFCA president Joey Berlin at the Fox holiday party last weekend that if he really wanted to blow my skirt up, he'd give Roger Deakins his genius award. Well why not? I bet Mr. Howard, whose Oscar-winning “A Beautiful Mind” was shot by Deakins, would agree. Give a guy like that some serious air time. (No, I didn't hold my breath.)
Finally, the inaugural Critics' Choice MVP Award (eh?) will go to Jessica Chastain. Who's going to complain about giving Jessica Chastain an award? (Someone in the comments will, now that I've said that.) She's great this year in “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Interstellar” and especially “A Most Violent Year” (I haven't seen “Miss Julie.”) That made for an interesting one-two-three(-four?) punch and, ergo, a fair enough choice for the honor.
Check back early Monday when the BFCA nominees will be unveiled.
The 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards will take place on Thursday, Jan. 15. Yep, the day of the Oscar nominations once again.
GIVE EVERY SINGLE AWARD TO CHASTAIN AND THEN JUST CALL IT A NIGHT!
3 special awards? Like they don’t have enough awards as it is. Or did they opt not to do the genre awards this year? Please tell me they did.
Alas, no…
Happy for Chastain. She was absolutely superb in Eleanor Rigby and very affecting in Interstellar. Cant wait to see A Most Violent Year, not to mention Miss Julie (which is getting polarizing reactions, but positives for Chastain)
Yes, give her as many awards as possible. She’s wonderful and deserves it.
I love love love Jessica Chastain and think she deserves an award for every movie. But she is her biggest enemy because she is brilliant in every role she takes on and she gives 2-3 great performances every year…so she ends up canceling herself out and confusing critics on which film of hers to vote for…not to mention they are used to her always giving great performances consistently.
I know right… Someone like Sandra Bullock spends her entire career playing herself in shitty comedies, ends up in a mediocre drama once and gets an Oscar for it. Someone like Chastain always does work and has to settle for being a bridesmaid every time, because no hype and headlines come out of a talented actress being brilliant as usual.
Chastain has no power over the release dates of her films, remember.
Reese Witherspoon would have been a great choice for MVP too….starring in Wild, Inherent Vice, and the Good Lie plus producing Gone Girl. That’s a pretty great year.
I think co-producing Wild too, no? Amazing year for her.
“Someone like Sandra Bullock spends her entire career playing herself in shitty comedies, ends up in a mediocre drama once and gets an Oscar for it. ”
Yellow, you can add Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence to that list of A-list actresses that are overpraised for playing themselves in all their movies. They get away with murder because they acted in box-office hits, the public (and the Academy) loves them , and they have a great PR team (look at what PR has recently has done for Jennifer Aniston’s awards campaign).
No, issue with Jessica Chastain. But, I would have awarded the always tantalizing Tilda Swinton (may be the best film actress working today) or Marion Cotillard for her great film year.
I agree that Jennifer Lawrence has been overpraised, but not that she plays herself in all her movies. Compare Winter’s Bone to American Hustle to X-Men, for starters.
Tilda Swinton is an artist that participates in film. She could very well be a model for someone who does provocative editorial fashion photography. And she does that as well. She is living art. And it is reductive to can her an actress. Everyone else is acting while the work she does and pursues is something else altogether. Swinton is like Vanessa Redgrave without the politics.
So happy for Jessica Chastain. She’s an astonishing actress and deserves an award for every single performance she gives. She blew me away once again this year with another bunch of terrific performances in roles so diverse with each other that prove her range is simply limitless. She’s so consistently great that it’s a shame she still hasn’t won an Oscar.