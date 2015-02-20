‘Big Birdman’: The ‘Sesame Street’ Parody of ‘Birdman’ We Need

02.20.15 4 years ago

We just saw Big Bird earlier this week when he joined Michelle Obama on “Billy on the Street” to play some insane supermarket games. But the eternal six-year-old is back again, and this time he's exploring existential crises in a glorious “Birdman” parody.

Watch as Big Bird and his original voice artist Caroll Spinney (legend!) take on the thespian traumas of “Birdman” as their own. The ending is genius. Nice to see the Children's Television Workshop getting into the indie prestige business. 

