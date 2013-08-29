‘Big Brother’ recap: Julie Chen goes for the jugular

I’ll be honest — I usually find Julie Chen’s interviews with the hamsters pretty tedious. Lots of puffball questions, lots of useless fluff. Of course, this season of “Big Brother” has lent itself to more serious discussion, but that didn’t mean I ever expected Julie to call anyone on the carpet. But, as we know, expect the unexpected on “Big Brother.”
Okay, live feed followers, don’t be shy about telling us how much worse Amanda’s behavior became this week. We can take it. Given that tonight’s show kicks off with her stomping around the house acting like an extra from “The Sopranos,” I’m guessing things got far worse than what we can see in a primetime show. “Do you feel threatened or scared? I’m very threatening and scary,” she says to Elissa with a psychotic grin. Then she asks how many doctors Elissa has needed to make her face look like that. Wow. Amanda seems to have forgotten this is a televised competition and not an isolated corner of an all-girls school play yard.
Amanda isn’t stopping with Elissa, mind you. Next, she yells at everyone for being nice to Elissa. She orders Andy to listen to her bitch about Elissa, which may have been said in a half-joking tone but I don’t think Andy took it that way. Andy finds her behavior appalling, and I can’t blame him.
Amanda announces that if she sees anyone talking to Elissa, she’ll make them her next target. I’m so glad Amanda has never run for office, and I desperately hope she never gets a job in management, because I can see her camping next to the time clock with a butcher knife and announcing anyone who arrives five minutes late to the office loses a finger.
The benefit of Amanda acting like a raving nut job is that the other hamsters have someone to align against. Gina Marie thinks Amanda is psychotic. Spencer thinks her behavior is repulsive. Andy tells Spencer, Gina Marie and Judd that he’s ready to cut ties with McCranda. Judd suggests they call their alliance the Exterminators. Poor Elissa can’t even join the alliance that clearly shares her agenda, but I am excited about the Exterminators.
The irony, of course, is that McCranda will think that, if Andy survives, it’s because of their influence and total domination of the game. In reality, the other hamsters are clearly making it their agenda to get them (or at least Amanda) out as soon as possible.
Pssst, live feed people? If Amanda wins the HoH, I’m not sure you should post in comments. Even though I want to know, I’m really not sure I could handle it.
Amanda tells Aaryn that she really wants to keep her, but, um, she won’t. Still, Amanda cries. She tried so hard to help her! She adores Aaryn, more or less! She hugs Aaryn and tries to console her with fake empathy. Aaryn doesn’t seem to mind, but then, Amanda isn’t gay, African-American or Asian-American, so it’s okay.
Soon, Aaryn is running around the house, trying to salvage her game. She talks to Spencer and Judd about her loyalty. She admits she was in the 3am alliance and throws Andy under the bus. Spencer and Judd aren’t sold, as Andy has already promised them the world. A little too late, Aaryn!
Aaryn then decides to work on McCranda. She says Spencer is targeting them, so Amanda demands a confrontation with Spencer. Lounging on the sofa, she orders him to come over to her and tell her what’s going on. All Amanda needs at this point is a crown and a scepter. Spencer denies, denies, denies, but Amanda is sure he’s lying.
Back to Julie, who announces that season 10 winner Dan is in the house. Yay. I never liked Dan but he may have insight into what has made Amanda criminally insane.
Julie also shares the important information that the person who has the lowest score in the HoH competition will face a punishment — wearing a chicken suit or a bunny suit for 48 hours. I wonder if Julie Chen ever reports to work, looks at the teleprompter, and wonders why she bothers.
Anyway, Dan shows up, looking like Dan. He thinks Amanda is one of the few people playing the game, though it’s hard to watch. He also thinks that being mean is just who she is, and he thinks she’s playing the game like a brat. Well put, Dan! He also explains that, as much as he backstabbed, he never made disgusting racial slurs, so his fellow housemates have forgiven him. It’s interesting to hear Dan talk about what the game really requires — emotional control, strategy — and then see the full-out crazy parade that this season has become in comparison.
Also, Dan’s a huge fan of Judd. Me, too.
Then, it’s time for a montage of cuteness. Let’s see all the showmances that survived! Amazingly, I think “Big Brother” has a better track record for lasting love than “The Bachelor.” Rachel and Brendon are the first “Big Brother” marriage. Dani & Dominic from season 13 also just got married. Jeff and Jordan from seasons 11 and 13 have been together for four years now. Golly, it’s like Match.com, and you get to cuddle overnight on the first date!
Time to grill the hamsters. Julie asks Amanda why she was such a bitch to Elissa. Amanda just shrugs and says Elissa pushed her buttons (read: existed) and says they’ve made up. Seriously? Elissa gives her version of events, which is basically rambling and a non-answer.
Time for the eviction vote! And meaningless speeches. Aaryn loves her family and her fellow hamsters. Andy makes up a quote by Abe Lincoln, who is not a native of Illinois even though Andy claims he is. Then, he swears his love for Anderson Cooper. Yeah, I think the hamsters have lost sight of the reason for these speeches. It’s not Twitter, for crying out loud.
Judd votes to evict Aaryn
Spencer votes to evict Aaryn
Gina Marie weepily votes to evict Aaryn.
Amanda votes to evict Aaryn.
McCrae votes to evict Aaryn.
That’s it, Aaryn’s out. That means Julie Chen will be talking to the show’s resident racist. The resident racist who made Asian-American slurs against Helen. What I want to know is whether or not Julie is going to tiptoe around Aaryn, fearing she may become so upset she’ll head home instead of to the jury house, or if she’ll call her out. I desperately hope Julie comes out with guns blazing. Aaryn will make excuses, of course, but I hope Julie doesn’t let them stand.
When Aaryn walks out, she gets booed by the audience. This is promising.
Julie starts with easy questions. Why does she think McCranda kept Andy? Loyalty. Aaryn also says she told Gina Marie to vote with the group so she didn’t get a target on her back. Julie thinks that was very nice of her. Oh, Julie. Don’t be nice to Aaryn, even if she’s seemingly been behaving herself lately.
Still, Julie isn’t asking the hard questions. Why did she hate Elissa? Aaryn was hurt when Elissa didn’t tell her she was Rachel’s sister. Yeah, that’s it. Julie doesn’t argue with this, either.
Then, it happens. Julie says some of the things she said in the house seemed pretty darn racist. Did she not realize she was being filmed 24/7? Does she remember Amanda trying to tell her to take it down a notch? Aaryn’s big, blue eyes widen just a smidge, and she replies that anything she said was just taken out of context. There is laughter in the audience.
For a lot of celebrities, any bad behavior is shoved under the carpet with this phrase. Magazines are bullied into printing retractions or apologies, reporters move on to the next item, sins are forgiven. But Aaryn is not a celebrity, and she is not getting a pass.
Julie coolly refers to her notes and reads some of the things Aaryn has said on the show. About Candice, Aaryn said she “might not be able to see the bitch” in the dark. To Helen, she said, “shut up, go make some rice.” And her Andy comment? “No one’s going to vote for whoever that queer puts up.”
Aaryn blinks. A lot. She doesn’t even remember saying that stuff! She loves Helen, Candice and Andy! People says crazy stuff in Texas! The audience is laughing like they’re watching a sitcom. At this point, Aaryn must have an inkling that popular opinion is against her.
Julie turns down the heat for a moment to let Aaryn watch her goodbye messages, which are largely toothless except for Elissa’s. But Elissa says only that she has nothing to say to Aaryn, which is classier than what Aaryn deserves, really.
Aaryn, realizing Julie has not shrugged off her racist comments, then tries to defend her raging racism. She just feels horrible about it! Julie looks at her calmly and doesn’t slap her (which takes great restraint, if you ask me). Julie tells her that she has a unique opportunity to go home and watch hours and hours of footage of herself, and she thinks and hopes she has a new perspective when she sees it.
Julie doesn’t tear Aaryn apart, but she pulls no punches. She approaches this exit interview calmly, dispassionately and covers the bases that need to be covered. It’s not a lot to ask, but it so rarely happens that it’s a huge relief.
This is just “Big Brother,” of course. It’s not like Julie’s interviewing a Supreme Court justice or even Lady Gaga. There’s no reason to handle Aaryn with kid gloves. But when a host or journalist doesn’t just go to the default option of tossing puffballs, it’s a relief. And if there was ever a time to call someone on the carpet, it was this houseguest. Aaryn and the other racists in the house did more to hurt this franchise and turn fans against this show than any other season’s players. The only greater crime they could have committed was being boring.
Finally, it’s time for the HoH competition, which is called Big Hopportunity. Lots of bunny ears, lots of
Easter eggs. It’s all about hopping around and collecting eggs in a basket. Okay, any hamster could win this. Oh, their feet are tied together, so they really have to hop.
Oh, the loser has to wear a chicken suit. Next week is a double eviction. I’m sure it will be exciting. But I’m not sure it will really match tonight’s episode for pure viewing satisfaction. Weirdly, a slice of summer fluff delivered a big wake-up call to one competitor (and possibly some viewers) that some behavior can’t be excused away.
What did you think of Julie’s interview with Aaryn? Do you think Amanda has lost her mind? Who do you think is going home?
This was an all cbs audience and were told to boo..Ms. Chen came off classless and a hypocrite when she herself is not perfect Ms. Chen is a CBS homewrecker..she slept her way to the top of CBS She has targeted Aaryn only this season which I find oddly biased ..while giving Amanda Zuckerman.GinaMarie Zimmerman Spencer Clawson a free pass..all the guys on the show constantly clall the girls C**ts and B****es.. on live feeds they all get free passes..she did not confront Judd on his disgusting mouth this season in his interview…Julie Chen ambushed her and the booing was encouraged by the audience which made Julie Chen looking like an classless hypocrite when she said a few weeks ago she would not go after her.. she apoligize but wanted to hurt and humilulate aaryn on t..v that was Chen goal…maybe she should interview the 22y. old parents that is where its starts.
Say hey to Aayrn at your next Klan rally for me!
I’m not as racist idiot..You don’t get the point… if Julie Chen calls out one houseguest on the show… she needs to call out ‘ALL” the houseguest’s comments…obviously you have never watched the live feeds..you would be amazed of what the others have said this season and years past..let’s see if she does that the rest of the season. in her interviews..if not..then Julie Chen is a Hypocrite…Jeff Schroeder made a gay comment on his season and CBS gave him a job doing interviews so what does that say about CBS?
She didn’t “go after her”. Those questions were completely legitimate as was the entire interview. On another note, you should really consider some remedial English grammar study before you write things for public consumption in the future.
Yeah, you’re on the wrong side of this. Far far on the wrong side. While your point that Jeff Schroeder had a pretty reprehensible homophobic rant on the show is valid, that only means that Julie Chen should have held his feet to the fire as well, not that she should have ignored Aaryn. What she did was not classless, it was actually standing up for something right and calling out someone who was obviously completely clueless she had done anything wrong. I hope that Julie Chen calls out Amanda and Spencer as they leave the show as well. She needs to, all of them have hurt the show. She should have with Jeff as well, but that situation was also different.
The difference this time and the incident with Jeff Schroeder is the sheer number of racial slurs, insensitive comments, and horrible things that have come out of Spencer, Amanda and Aaryn’s mouth. Just week after week filling up ten minute youtube segments from the live feed. Jeff Schroeder’s comments went mostly unseen and unknown and only happened once, and so I’m sure CBS didn’t want to draw attention to them afterward. Jeff should have been asked to answer for those comments too, but CBS was too cowardly to draw attention to it.
Your outrage is horribly misplaced. Julie Chen didn’t ambush Aaryn, and the little scolding she got tonight will be nothing compared to the repercussions in the real world that are waiting for her. You don’t get to say what Aaryn said on national TV and just go on with your life as if nothing has happened. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences. Julie Chen remained classy the entire time; I would have gone further. There were some much worse quotes that I would have made Aaryn answer for, but were probably too extreme to air on television.
Aaryn is the sacrificial lamb this year who will take the fall for everyone else. Robin Johnson makes some good points. I expect Julie to chastise all of them in their exit interviews.
I do not condone Aaryn’s remarks and she will pay a high price for what she’s done. But I am not without sin, so I’m not going to cast the first stone. If people feel good about judging her and want to pile on then I hope they have lived perfect lives and have never uttered a racist remark.
Well, I find it remarkably easy to not make racist or homophobic comments. I’ve also never mentioned being a fan of Hitler like Spencer did.
I don’t think it’s an unnecessary burden to not say those things. It’s not like the didn’t know they were being recorded, it’s not like they didn’t know everything they said was being broadcast.
The fact that they had no idea what they were doing or saying was wrong is the very reason they deserve to be called out for what they say. Those kinds of comments should be challenged, and if the Producers of Big Brother let them go, then they are as good as endorsing those things as they are profiting off the controversy.
@Funkylovemonkey “The difference this time and the incident with Jeff Schroeder is the sheer number of racial slurs, insensitive comments, and horrible things that have come out of Spencer, Amanda and Aaryn’s mouth.”
So if you use the N word once or say one homophobic comment it’s okay, but if use more than that you have problems. I agree with most of what you are saying but excusing CBS for using Jeff as a spokesperson and quest host when he acted in a similar fashion, although smaller, is my problem. If CBS is going to come down on one guest, come down on all, past and present.
Agree with Mulderism that CBS is making Aaryn the fall person for any and all racist/awful comments made by anyone on the show.
Which is unfortunate because seemingly everyone in the house has made similar comments. Why does CBS only show Aaryn making comments? Amanda was shown making a few, but it was edited and packaged in a much more “I’m only joking” manner.
CBS shouldn’t selectively decide who on the show is going to be taken to task for the awful behavior, they should show it all.
CBS is secretly enjoying this though, since it boosted the numbers, and any pub is good pub.
I really wish that Aaryn would have thrown it back and Julie and CBS and said “well you cast me on this show, along with the rest of the house that has made similar comments. Not saying that excuses my behavior, but where is your accountability in all of this?”
I have to agree with Robin,
I found Julie to be the bully last night. A 43 year old professional with many years experience in This business, who has had two months to sharpen her claws and prep for this ambush.
I found Julie and bb producers to be very disingenuous last night. They set up this environment in bb house (lying, backstabbing, deprivation of family and normal ness), then when they get what they want (bad behavior). Suddenly Julie decides that someone crossed some line of ethics and becomes all pious?
I call Bs on Julie. Last night was a performance to boost ratings, and possibly to protect CBS. I’m not buying it!
For Julie, to label Aaryn as a Racist, based on bb house, is outrageous and unfair. Julie is basically saying that she can judge what’s in Aaryns heart and soul by quoting a few comments out of context (out of the context of those conversations, out of the context of Aaryns generation and out of the context of the bb house environment, created by CBS)
Who knows, Aaryn might be racist in real life, but there is no way I can judge that she has any hatred in her heart for any ethnic groups based on bb house. Based on the interpersonal relationships between Aaryn and ; Candice, Helen and Andy, I don’t see any hatred (at worst maybe that Aaryn is self centered and possibly made insensitive remarks … Maybe!)
When I consider Aaryn in context of her generation, I consider my daughter who is Aaryn’s age. Her close group of friends is very diverse (AA’s, Hispanics and whites). I can’t believe the comments and jokes they make towards each other, and laugh (my generation would call it insensitive and politically incorrect). But they are comfortable with it because they didn’t grow up during civil rights movements. Their exposure is desensitized (and not as a bad thing within their generational peers) by today’s mores, growing up with current Rap lyrics and today’s culture that would have been unacceptable and racially inflaming to my generation, is normal fun and banter to younger crowd.
Things Aaryn said might offend Howard and Julie generation, while being a acceptable within her own generation (She could be a BB mean girl and said things on purpose to get under hg’s skin, no way for viewers to know)
For Aaryns sake, I hope she is not racist, but there is no way I can make that judgement based on BB. I can however, cast judgement on Julie and CBS for staging ambush, and claiming high moral grounds for the sake of ratings based on the environment and situation they created.
One last note; most viewers (including myself) found coach Dan’s tactics and game play very deplorable, but from all accounts, outside of BB house he is a great citizen, well respected, and charitable.
Shame on you Julie and CBS, in the words from the late, great Johnny Carson, “may the fleas from a thousand camels, infest your armpits”
I’d like to add that CBS has recast a known racist bigot for the next season of Survivor. Colton was one of the most vile individuals I’ve even seen on the show and now he’s coming back. So it looks like racists may have a bright future after all on reality TV.
Holy…
@RHIX613, if you had read my entire comment you would have seen that I called CBS cowardly for not calling out Jeff Schroeder for his homophobic comments. They SHOULD have, I was just pointing out that they got away with not doing that because not a lot of attention was drawn to it at the time. I was not in ANY way excusing what he said, and I don’t know how you could have taken my comments to mean that.
@JOHN, I’m from Aaryn’s generation, and that is no excuse for these racist comments. You say that Julie Chen took those comments out of context… WE ALL SAW THE CONTEXT! And what context could those comments possibly be appropriate? Aaryn used her racist comments to attack and hurt other people in the show. And if you can’t figure out how to draw a line against that, I don’t know what to say to you. It doesn’t even matter if Aaryn isn’t “racist in her heart,” she was racist out loud, to people of a different race then her, for the sole purpose of attacking and humiliating them! You know what should have tipped you off? When the other cast members like Candice left one of her racist’s rants in tears. There is absolutely no excuse for that, and you and I both know that’s wrong, even with your hand wringing.
Excusing her remarks because of her “generation” is offensive to others of her generation who are not so mindblowingly stupid. Remember when Aaryn justified her racism because people “call her blond” and that she didn’t see how that was any different? It’s as offensive as her excuse that she made racist comments because she was from Texas, thereby insulting everyone in Texas who is not a racist asshole.
You said: “For Aaryns sake, I hope she is not racist, but there is no way I can make that judgement based on BB. I can however, cast judgement on Julie and CBS for staging ambush, and claiming high moral grounds for the sake of ratings based on the environment and situation they created.” That is an insane double standard. You can’t make a judgement based on Aaryn’s words and actions? She used racism to attack and humiliate other guests on national television. And yet you somehow can judge Julie Chen for her words and actions? I’m sorry, what? Why aren’t you giving Julie the benefit of the doubt like you are Aaryn? Out of the two of them, Aaryn’s the only one who made racist remarks.
But no, it’s Julie who should be upbraided. Damn her for standing up for what’s right!
Well Julie gave Amanda a pass in her exit interview.. What a disappointment, she owes Aaryn an apology.. She should have held Amanda accountable for her bulling and racist remarks..
When is Daniel coming back to do recaps? I’m getting a little tired of the bias here as well as the encouragement for commenters to post SPOILERS and ruin the show for those who don’t get the live feeds and would like to see the outcome of the competitions during the regular show.
Mulderism – Never. Or “next summer.” Due to the ongoing Time Warner/CBS carriage dispute, I don’t get CBS or Showtime and I’m not going out of my way to seek out illegal means of viewing “Big Brother.” I simply don’t care enough. And I *definitely* don’t care enough to recap the Thursday show without a clue on what happened before. It’s already bad enough getting lectured by the people who spend their weeks watching the feeds.
So… yeah. No more “Big Brother” for me this summer, as either a recapper or a viewer. Here’s to you, CBS & TWC!
-Daniel
Understandable. Sorry you’re still having to put up with that Daniel. You’re missing an interesting season of BB just in terms of the controversy. Not missing a lot of great gameplay though…
I know nothing about this Time Warner/CBS problem, so I have to ask: Will you be able to recap the next season of “Survivor”, Dan?
And if you didn’t have to recap “The X Factor” on Wednesdays, would you do a live-blog of “Survivor” or would keep the recaps the same way?
P.S.: As far as the “Big Brother” reviews go, I think Liane is doing a great job.
Thanks, @Sauloccl :).
robin,
the thing is they can’t call out the houseguests until they are evicted so who is to say she won’t call out ginamarie etc. when judd was evicted it was double eviction day so there was basically a 2sec interview. also there is the problem of every single houseguest having a bad mouth and having to repeat the comments to ask them about it on cbs. she also confronted kaitlyn though. some people cheered and some booed so i doubt they were told to boo. we’ll see what she says to amanda..so many questions for her.
Jake…Julie Chen called out “only Aaryn” on her daytime show “The Talk “constantly referring to her name and leaving the other names out… as well as other media outlets before tonight’s show,that’s what I was referring to…I do agree she didn’t have the time for Judd due to DE..hopefully she will questioned all who make bad comments on the show..and just doesn’t make one the scapegoat…when the others are just as equally quilty…if she doesn’t read Amanda, GinaMarie or Spencer’s racial comments on air during their interviews and put them on the spot…then I will stand by my comments that Julie Chen is a Hypocrite
That’s completely fair Robin. She definitely should be holding all of their feet to the fire as well now. So we’ll see.
Highly doubt she’ll call them out, since their comments were never shown on the CBS show.
No spoilers, but Amanda did NOT win the HOH tonight. And there were two people who tied with the lowest egg score, so they’re both wearing chicken suits for 48 hours.
Also, Julie mentioned some sort of surprise competition that’ll take place either Friday or Saturday so that we can see it on Sunday. I’m wondering if they’ll have an eviction on Saturday and then a double eviction next Thursday. That would make the numbers work out for the finale.
Finally, I do take exception to Aaryn’s “I’m from Texas” defense. I don’t know where she grew up but I’ve been in Houston for 30 years and nobody I know talks like that. I was hoping that Julie would show Aaryn some of her “greatest hits” clips including the one where she insulted the Chenbot herself, that way Aaryn couldn’t pull the “I didn’t say that or I don’t remember saying that” bit. I don’t ever remember someone getting booed on their way out to Julie’s chair, or have their responses mocked like that. Aaryn’s still in college, she’s going to have a rude awakening when she returns to public life.
One of my closest friends is from Texas and he’s never spoken this way, either. She was clearly scrambling — first she was being taken out of context, then she didn’t remember saying these things, then it was bias. It would have been great for Julie to show her a supercut of her worst moments. I do hope Julie will have similar interviews with Gina Marie, Spencer and Amanda, though — Aaryn seems to have been the worst, but she certainly wasn’t alone.
I have to think about it — I don’t remember anyone being booed this way before; maybe some grumbling from the audience but not straight-out booing. But then, I don’t remember wondering if Julie was going to deliver a smackdown to a houseguest before, much less hoping it would happen.
Clearly, Aaryn was unprepared for the crowd reaction she got and for the pointed questions she was getting from Julie. Did that look like someone who was prepared for the questions she was going to get?
This was Julie Chen getting her pound of flesh from a bewildered, unprepared houseguest. Aaryn will now have to while away in the jury house and try to figure out what the hell happened. And then she still gets to look forward to rejoining the outside world where there will be tons of people who hate her.
Who’s the lucky person who gets to break the news to her that she’s been fired from her job and that her life is over? I’m sure there will be hundreds of people lining up for that.
Immediately after the finale, the hamsters are reunited with their families, so I’m sure that’s when she’ll find out about being fired from her modeling gigs.
But really, “her life is over”? She’s a college student. She’s lost some modeling jobs. There will be other modeling jobs, she’s certainly pretty enough (on the outside). Most people probably would have no idea who she is or that she was on BB. It’s certainly nothing to commit suicide over.
Oops, forgot to add that after the finale when she talks to her parents, the media (print, TV, internet, bloggers) does interviews in the backyard. So Aaryn may choose to not participate in any of that until she has time to process things and speak to her former employers.
According to (Evel) Dick Donato, BB fans will follow Aaryn online and try to make her life a living hell. Any job she applies for will be met with emails from her detractors saying what a horrible person she is.
So yeah, she’s in for a rough couple of years. That’s the price you pay for being on TV.
She made mistakes but she should have the time to do some soul searching and introspection without rabid BB fans making her life miserable.
She won’t have look too hard for work. Even notoriety has cash value, especially for models. Even her old agency will be happy to sign her up again in a few months…after she’s “done some soul-searching and learned her lesson”.
Julie Chen is the worst host on TV. She adds nothing and made her personal points in an exit video. That is not what a host should do but if you married to the head of the network, you can ambush a 22yr old girl to make you self look good, and you know you wont be fired. Go away Julie.
Julie Chen is the worst host ever. She blindsided a 22 yr old girl to express her feelings. That is not what a host should do, but if you married to the head of the network, which is the only reason she has the job, is OK because you cant get fired for that. Go away Julie.
Is the fact that she’s a “22 year old girl” supposed to make the difference here? What would you like the age cutoff to be where we can hold someone responsible for the disgusting comments they’ve made? Should Julie have let it go unaddressed and sent the message that it’s okay, we’ve forgotten, no big deal?
I was actually at the live taping last night. Audience members were promoted to react by booin. It also seemed CBS had people planted in the audience.
The main thing everyone has been talking about is the racism in the house. If Julie hadn’t addressed it, she would’ve lost any credibility she had.
Jay, they really encouraged people to boo? Can you say more about their instructions?
If CBS is against all the racist or homophobic comments made on its show why is Jeff Schroeder still associated with the show? He made racist/homophobic rants in both seasons he was on. Here he is every week talking live and he shows up every season since his first. CBS found an easy way out and let Julie pounce on an unaware contestant who has been isolated from society for two and a half months. I disagree and do not condone racist or homophobic comments but last night was not the time to approach Aaryn, in front of a biased live audience. Julie and CBS were classless and I lost a lot of respect for their performance. For the record I have no respect for any of the houseguests.
As for the actual gameplay, nice job by Andy to use another Amanda bully-fest to distance himself from Amanda and McCrae. He needed to do something soon, so he could target the pair of them. I not sure why people think Judd is playing the best game, he’s been floating until people assumed he was a mastermind, for me Andy is playing the best game. He’s been in the middle of all the alliances that have been running the house, and can claim respondsibility for getting Helen out.
I wonder how McCrae is viewed in all of Amanda’s crazy bullying by the rest of the house. To me he seems like a good guy, just stuck in a bad situation. He’s part of the first showmance in a while, where he hasn’t been bullying and attacking people because of some twisted story the other half tells him (cough Brendan, cough Rachel), that is complete BS. He’s always called her on her BS, and from what we’ve seen, pulled her away from fights as much as possible (though that might have stopped with this new extended period of Elissa bullying).
Besides Andy and McCrae, there isn’t anyone else to really root for.
I’m not rooting for McCrAndy.
Some people might think that McCrae deserves some kind of prize for all the time he spends with Amanda, but I disagree. Since the end of his HOH, he brought absolutely nothing to the table – if it wasn’t for Amanda’s antics, we would totally forget that he is a house guest. All he seems to do in the house is try (unsuccessfully) to calm down Amanda and smoke. And Andy breathes gossip.
I’m only watching because I want to see McCranda’s eliminations and Nick and Gina Marie’s reunion. Here’s hoping he’ll dump her in national television and she cries. It’s so funny when she cries, I can’t stop laughing.
Nick would have to first be in a relationship with GM to dump her though.
I think Liane got it exactly right about Ms. Chen. She didn’t attack Aaryn, she acted like a professional journalist, which I believe is what she was before the BB hosting gig. I also think that by the end of the interview, Aaryn was sincerely sorry, so there might be hope for her yet!
There is definitely hope for her and all the houseguests. They are a young group of people who I believe have their hearts in the right place and made some mistakes. People should let them deal with the fallout and become better people as a result.
Julie Chen can’t be called a professional journalist if she only calls out ONE hg’s..chen is still bashing aaryn in interviews and on tv (dave letterman) after a week of her eviction and gave amanda a free pass on her racist remarks that bb would not air or read on tonight’s show…making one a scapegoat for all is not professional and actually misleading…bb is a fraud edited show… and chen is a HYPOCRITE.
Julie Chens actions to call out a houseguest has me rethinking watching BB! Her smugness at doing that made me sick. Liberal TV at its finest!
Write a comment…Amanda has gone way to far with her mouth! I quess her parents forgot to teach her any manners. And she talks that way about everyone behind there backs. Her and the little pizza “boy “deserve each other because he has no back bone and she tell him to jump and he goes how high!”
Write a comment…Amanda is the biggist cry baby I have ever seen. Being put on the block is making her crazed, because she finaliy doesn’t have any control. I can’t wait till Julie gets a hold oh her to question! !!!!!
In the beginning of the season I thought Amanda was a smart game player but now she just looks like a stupid lunatic who is clueless beyond belief and a bully. Does she not realize the only way to win is to get jury votes? Even if she made it to final 2 she will never get votes because she has alienated almost everyone.
LOVE AMANDA AS FAVE ON BIG BROTHER. AS A CHRISTIAN ELLISA IS WORSE THAN AMANDA.AS THE BIBLE SAYS ABT CHRISTIANS SAYING THER CHRISTIAN BUT STILL ACT AS UNSAVED.GAME IS NOT AN EXCUSE TO BE EVIL AGAIN N STOP LOVING PEOPLE NOMATTER WHO OR WHAT THEY SAY .
You sir are a moron. First learn to take caps lock off. Second; when you start a sentence with Love Amanda, than add as a christian…all that does is point out the basis for your clueless ignorance.
Have been amused how everyone conveniently overlooked (selective hearing?) Candice’s racist stereotyping rant? But we know what that’s all about.
Unfortunately young people amongst older more mature people will over compensate to get attention. Its true Aaryn went overboard, but consifering the environment she was in when she floundered in everyone elses eyes and ears, I make more of an allowance for her bigotry than I do for the older houseguests!