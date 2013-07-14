‘Big Brother’ recap: Racist hatred reaches a new level in the house

Holy crap — did they actually put up a disclaimer before the show started? “Just FYI, we at CBS aren’t racist, homophobic pigs, even though we cast people who are for our TV show! Sorry!” Maybe Aaryn goes on yet another tear, or maybe the nasty comments of the other racist/homophobic hamsters are included in this episode. Really, they could create a voting block. It’s what, five hamsters who’ve said utterly disgusting things? While I’m glad CBS is no longer ignoring the issue in the primetime show (it would be hard to do at this point), it does make this show a lot less fun than it’s been in previous seasons.
But let’s move on. Although “Big Brother” is housing scumbags on the CBS lot, I still regret having lost faith in the show. It really seemed that the Moving Company was on a path of total domination, so can you blame me? Even though the girls in the house had started to catch on, offing Nick required breaking that secret alliance. It was certainly too strong (until it wasn’t), right? But I repent, “Big Brother.” I will forevermore trust Julie Chen when she says I must expect the unexpected. Well, until “the unexpected” is a new way to splatter paint and goo on the hamsters.
While I wasn’t surprised to see McCrae switch sides, I was a little shocked to see Spencer betray his secret alliance. But then, even Nick saw that clearly right after he walked out of the house. I’m hoping the prime time show puts a little more focus on Spencer going forward, as he made a powerful move in betraying Nick — and I’m pretty sure the rest of the Moving Company will sniff him (and McCrae) out.
Let’s move on to the episode, which unfortunately made the case for that disclaimer at the top of the show.
GinaMarie cried like a baby: Given that Nick didn’t seem to actually like GinaMarie, her ridiculous, toddler-like sobbing is absolutely laughable. That she sobs into the shorts Nick left behind and then BLOWS HER NOSE into them? Well, he’d be so lucky to have such a swell girl, wouldn’t he? Oh, and the posturing and ridiculous smack talking in the kitchen? Someone slip her some Xanax or something. Better yet, get her out. When Aaryn has to tell you to pull yourself together, you know you’re (as Amanda says) bat bleep crazy.
Helen is so tickled to be HOH!: I’m thrilled, too. I’ll admit my prejudice — I would love to see her win.
McCrae’s hair: Anyone notice how much better McCrae’s hair looks since Amanda started cuddling with him? I suspect she introduced him to product, don’t you? Good deed, Amanda.
The Moving Company is dead: We learn a little more about how that 7-4 split happened that lead to Nick’s exit. As Spencer explains, the Moving Company is effectively over, and then we see him talking to Helen before the vote. She promises to take him to the end, and as he then points out to Howard, Jeremy is going to blow it for all of them. Howard, as we know, did not vote to evict Nick, and this will come back to haunt him very soon even as he says he was just trying to create some “mystery” by voting for Elissa. Uh-huh, right.
The cool kids act like brats: It begins with Aaryn, Kaitlin and GinaMarie (and to a lesser extent, Jeremy) hazing poor Jessie. I will give Jessie credit for maintaining her calm and standing by the idea that she switched sides because, hello, the other side of the house was nicer to her. The Mom Squad knows a little something about swallowing their bitterness in the service of the greater good, I think. So, what do the cool kids do? They call Jessie a “crazy, slutty bitch” and Aaryn flips over Candice’s mattress and throws her pillows (and it seems, her clothes) on the floor. The other mean hamsters hop onto Jessie’s bed and threaten to sleep there. Are these the same people who keep calling the other hamsters in the house immature? This is mind boggling.
This silliness escalates until even Kaitlin realizes they’re acting like high school kids (although she now finds herself, gasp, at the uncool kids’ table!) and GinaMarie gets into a screaming match with Candice. I do find it amusing that Kaitlin and Aaryn assume that Howard screwed them over — probably because he’s African-American. But back to that battle between Candice and GinaMarie. Howard comes in and, unable to stop the fight, physically picks up poor Candice and drags her into the Have Not room.
It’s there that he tells her that all he needs is an excuse to defend Candice and Helen, because they all face the same racism — but he needs Candice to not let things escalate. If it goes too far, he’ll deliver a beatdown he won’t be able to control and he’ll get sent home. Candice is pissed (she was called Shaneequa and mentions the black/white fish matter), but given how powerless she feels, it’s no surprise she starts crying. Howard’s face as he holds Candice is truly heartbreaking. “That’s my mom crying, that’s my sister crying,” he says.
I guess there’s the hope that this season of “Big Brother” will be a learning moment for someone. It certainly isn’t turning out to be that for Aaryn, unfortunately. Even when Candice somehow finds it in her heart to comfort GinaMarie (who is STILL CRYING over Nick), Aaryn decides to “apologize” to her by telling her she’s not racist and nothing she said is racist. Amazingly, Candice doesn’t laugh but pretends to accept this apology and offer one of her own. I hadn’t felt Candice was much of a competitor, but if she can do this, she’s got game.
Amanda is just as awesome as ever: During the heated knock-down, drag-out battle in which the cool kids are attacking Jessie, Amanda wanders in. Despite everyone trying to scream over her, she points out all the mean girls talk smack about one another — and Aaryn’s a racist. Which, of course, Aaryn denies. Still, Amanda walks out of this bitchfest with her head held high, swirling red wine in her glass. She’s just as unflappable when McCrae tells her about the Moving Company. She knows the important part is that he picked her side — so what if he kept an increasingly useless secret?
Jeremy, as annoying as he is, still has a little bit of game: At first, Jeremy stomps around the house looking for someone to kill. Then, he collects himself. He manages to applaud Elissa’s game play and congratulate Helen on her win. Later, when he talks to Helen, he tells her all about the Moving Company and adds that he wouldn’t blink if she put Kaitlin on the block. I think that actually gives Helen pause, because it says to her that any alliance he makes is pretty worthless. I won’t cry when “the Cherokee Wonder” whose “chin is too pretty to hang low” goes home.
Man, this is a gross Have Not competition: The game involves tossing spoilt milk into buckets (which involves dousing all the hamsters in stinky stuff) until a container is full of the crap.
Since Howard is on a team with Kaitlin, GinaMarie and Aaryn, he actively tries to throw the competition. Yes, he’ll be a Have Not, but forcing these witches into the Have Not room would be so worth it! Unfortunately, McCrae is so incompetent that Howard’s team still comes in second. That means McCrae, Judd, Jessie and Amanda are have nots — and the mean girls gloat that this is “karma.” Really? Really? If karma was truly in effect, Aaryn would have spontaneously combusted.
Howard is dishonest: This just makes me sad. Since Jeremy confirmed the existence of the all-boy alliance, Helen needs to have a heart to heart with Howard. She tells him she’ll forgive him if he just tells the truth — and he admits he voted to send Elissa home. Helen cries. She trusted him! He promises not to lie again — and then, when she asks him about the Moving Company, he says it never existed. Oh, Howard!
Time for the nominations ceremony! Elissa looks so happy!
The first key is… Elissa.
The second key is… Andy.
The third key is… Candice.
The fourth key is… McCrae.
The fifth key is… Amanda.
The sixth key is… GinaMarie.
The seventh key is… Judd.
The eighth key is… Jessie.
The ninth key is… Howard.
The tenth key is… Spencer.
The eleventh key is… Jeremy.
That means Aaryn and Kaitlin are on the block.
Kaitlin realizes she picked the wrong alliance with Aaryn, who isn’t humbled by being nominated — she isn’t willing to kiss anyone’s butt! Jeremy is okay with Kaitlin being on the bottom. Of course he is.
Still, Helen says she’s hoping to take out a bigger target. Interesting! Can’t wait for Wednesday! Do you think Elissa will still be MVP, or can that honor finally move on to someone else?
Speaking as someone who is not racist and doesn’t associate with racists, watching this show has been really eye-opening for me. I know racism exists, but I’ve been shocked at the million little awful cruel things that people like Aaryn do to subtly (and not so subtly) put down and abuse people just because of their heritage. I really didn’t know this *kind* of racism still really existed in America… and clearly all the way from San Antonio to NYC.
I feel like I’m one of these people who typically thinks the media doesn’t do enough to highlight racial “overreaction” from minorities who blame whites for a lot of their problems. But I’m starting to reevaluate my own thinking on this because I can’t imagine how horrifyingly difficult it is for people like Howard, Helen, and Candice to have to constantly hold the moral high ground and “keep their game face on” when they encounter this stuff. Just the fact that Howard can so eloquently defend the importance of rising above racial intimidation shows how much he has probably had to battle that in his own life.
Frankly, if this is what millions of minorities go through in this country every day, I’m shocked there isn’t more racial tension in this country than there is. It really shows how dignified people can be in the face of adversity, and I’m going to have a lot harder time holding it against people of color who “overreact” to this type of thing in the future.
The George Zimmerman trial is an excellent example… I firmly believe the man deserved to be found not guilty and I think he was not profiling the Martin kid. But now I’m beginning to understand how the whole fiasco feels like one big slap in the face to people who have to deal with racism and perceived racism in every aspect of their lives. I would be second guessing a lot of things too if I had experiences like what I’m witnessing on this show.
Wow this response got really long… but I’m just genuinely shocked that a (frankly) trashy reality TV show could teach me so much about an issue like this. I guess people can fault CBS for putting people like this on the air, but I for one feel oddly enlightened and grateful that they’ve (inadvertently) exposed this side of American culture.
I’m in the same boat with you. I live in SoCal, and the population is diverse, so this has been eye-opening for sure. I know racism is alive and well, but I’ve also thought educated people, especially younger generation, are more open and accepting of others, but as the show has shown, that’s not the case at all.
This show should be shown to the Supreme Court, which strikes down the Voting Rights law because in their mind, time has changed and the south is no longer racist (oh boy were they wrong); and to the jury of the Zimmerman case, even if he was in self-defense, he definitely go after the poor kid due to racial profiling, thus initiate the confrontation.
For the longest time, BB has always been more about the gameplay than about watching people 24/7 with no privacy. CBS has always advertised BB is a social experiment, be a fly on the wall, well, they finally show this show as they intended.
I agree — the past few weeks of “Big Brother” have been an education in how racism is by no means dead, but just gets passed along from one generation to another.
It’s especially shocking given that some of these people are gainfully employed (or were) and might be college educated. I guess the show is finally a true social experiment, but it’s an unfortunate one to see.
I agree too. I am in m 50’s and thought this sort of way of thinking (the way some of these young people in the house are) was nearly extinct. The controversy made me curious and I signed onto the 24/7 feeds. Even the “good” people in the house occasionally say things that I would never say. Tonight the 2 women in the house that I consider nice and truly good dressed up at “jersey Shore” girls and did a little show. They made fun of a stereotype. What surprised me was the people in the chat rooms attached to the feeds thought it was hilarious and “all in fun”. Seemed like a double standard to me. What I’ve seen has given me food for a thought. I’m a blonde haired white girl and I guess I have had a pretty easy life.
@ SJG, as a Black woman (and huge BB fan), I would just like to thank you for your compassionate and thoughtful post. “You do not know a person until you’ve walked in their shoes”, and BB has given us a small glimpse. At least in a social setting one has an option of just ignoring it or removing themselves from situations. Whereas, there are very little choices when these attitudes exist in the workforce, educational system and in some branches of gov’t (police force) etc. I just pray that every person watching the show has gained a perspective such as yours, SJG. Thank you for taking the time to try to understand and walk in the shoes of another person. It is more appreciated than you know.
:)
I live in Tampa, this is very close to the Zimmerman fiasco. Unlike you I do believe that Zimmerman acted like a hot shot cowboy. I believe that the 17 yr old was hiding from him, and zimmerman continued to follow him, and the kid was scared. I don’t know I it shooting was intentional or not but I believe that if Zimmermand had not profiled Martin and followed him the incident would not have occurred. And by the way I am white.
Well, would have thought BB could teach something valuable to people? I command you for acknowledging your former myopic understanding of racial dynamics calling them “overreaction”. There is a Mandinka proverb which states that when you dance with a blind person, sometimes you also have to step on his toes to remind him that he’s dancing with someone (so he has to be careful too). Basically, it means that some people think they have a free pass to behave in a certain way, well just lay down the law by giving them a dose of their own medicine. As a black woman, I know that this whole “take the high road” doesn’t work. Some people think that not calling them out means what they’re saying it’s true. I have no qualms whatsoever to get into the gutter with people who belittle me with racial stereotypes. The minute you do it, I instantly dehumanize you and I fire back with my racial stereotypes about your people. Guess what? It works because not only the person’s pissed off (how dare you talk like that about MY people?) but MOST IMPORTANTLY she understands that everyone has stereotypes they can throw at people’s face. The high road is not gonna solve these issues. White, Western kids are raised with this idea that their culture. civilization, race is superior than the others. It’s written in the history books, it’s portrayed on TVs, the bad things done by white people are watered down or justified. So as far as people are concerned, they say absolutely nothing wrong when they use racial stereotypes: they have implicitly and indirectly told that they were true.
@SJG I think the only people that don’t feel the racial tension everyday of their lives are the white people. Racial tension is EVERYWHERE!!
@D – 2 corrections if I may:
1. That’s not what the Supreme Court said when they struck down the Voting Rights Act.
2. With regard to your claim that “he definitely go after the poor kid due to racial profiling”, per the Miami Herald, the fact is:
” After interviewing nearly three dozen people in the George Zimmerman murder case, the FBI found no evidence that racial bias was a motivating factor in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, records released Thursday show.
Even the lead detective in the case, Sanford Det. Chris Serino, told agents that he thought Zimmerman profiled Trayvon because of his attire and the circumstances — but not his race.”
White people have always tried to pretend that racist does not exist and that black people are hightly sensitive and always play the race card. Well, well, well, now you all see it for what it is. I tried to tell people, but they could not see that white people do not give a rat’s fart for blacks.
Blatant racism and on top of that, the 2 or 3 black peole on this show are always done wrong and usually the first to go. Black people need to keep their eyes open and never get stuck in an elevator with a bunch of white people. They might attack you and then lie about it and say, “Oh no, we did not see anything, none of us are racist, we would not hurt a black. 7-28-13 Pam Valley Wildcat
It is sad to see that there are a new generation of racists in America. I had hoped that attitudes like Aaryn’s were a thing of the past but sadly it is not. So beautiful outside and so ugly inside.
Aaryn is going to be in for a rude awakening when she gets her ass evicted and she realizes that everything Amanda said was correct. I can’t wait to see that happen. I just wish I could see Candice slap her face without getting kicked out.
Good for Jessie to stand up to the mean girls. But would somebody please give them a good slap on the face?
Jeremy was pretty smart to play it cool. He didn’t pile on with the women and came clean to Helen. However, I think Helen will try and back door him if he doesn’t win veto. Provided the MVP doesn’t nominate him first. I hope Elissa puts up Gina Marie leaving the back door option open. As much as I want Aaryn out of the house, I think Jeremy is the best option.
Now that the MC is disbanded it will be interesting to see what happens. Despite the depressing nature of the mean girls, it was a good episode. Elissa better get her act together and start playing harder.
The sad thing (I should say, one of the sad things — this was just a depressing episode for many reasons) is that I think Aaryn will get kicked out of the house, discover she’s become a TV villain, and she’ll only feel like a victim. She’ll blame her “overly sensitive” room mates and “bad editing” and everyone but herself for her atrocious behavior. I don’t think she’ll learn a thing. I think that’s probably true of everyone who’s said nasty stuff on the show. No one will change.
But yes — I think things are going to get really interesting now that the MC is disbanded. I’m almost hoping someone else wins MVP, as Elissa hasn’t wowed me with her game play. Just as long as it’s not Aaryn, of course. Maybe Candice? Or Howard?
Oh you have no idea on what’s awaiting Aaryn and Ginamarie once their stint with B.B. is over. Since they are sequestered, they have no idea that their racist insults have gotten back to their employers. Aaryn has been DUMPED from her modeling agencies that repped her, and Ginamarie was FIRED by the East Coast faction of the MISS USA BEAUTY CONTEST as their spokesperson and events coordinator…Welcome to the ranks of the UNEMPLOYED, ladies.
I think you’re right Liane about Aaryn not changing. In fact I was listening to another podcast tonight and they speculated that there may be a large contingent of racists that may organize to get Aaryn voted MVP, just like Rachel’s followers have been doing for Elissa. That would really suck.
You are correct, as she is already seeing herself as a victim. On the live feeds she has said (in response to Amanda’s comments) that the show “set her up” to look like a racist because she is blonde haired, blue eyed and from Texas, and it just isn’t fair!
I think she’ll come out, plead ignorance, go to “rehab”, make dozens of apologies and become an American sweetheart.
One thing you have to say about Elissa’s game play:both of her nominees went home.
I like the BB shows and watch the UK, Australia, and Canadian version too. I’m just really surprised that they have not been called into the diary room and reminded of the “rules” and repeat what they said, when they said it, and to whom like the other shows do. That is followed by if you cannot follow the rules you will be removed from the house. At least then maybe they will stop denying they said these things and won’t be so shocked when they come out of the house to all the bad comments and the fact that they lost their jobs!
But is it against the rules to make racist comments?
I agree with all comments. The mean girls are delusional! Amanda gave her a fair warning about the racist comments.. And she acted cinappropriate
Adding to my first response>> the mean girls are playin a dumb game. Amanda has become a favorite of mine and I’m surprised because I wasn’t sure about her first week. Jesse gained approval handling the bully situation. And Judd, McRae, Andy and Howard I like.. Spencer is playing smart but he flip flops a lot. This is an interesting season so far, but not a favorite. Poor Candice having to keep her cool.. I’m a Louisiana girl and that is not easy for us to do! Nice girls & boys keep it up. The viewers seem to all agree to get mean folks out.. They deserve to go home to nothing! Karma is a
b*tch ;)
I was wondering that, too, @SLS and @Mulderism — obviously there are explicit rules about violence, but I wonder if they just don’t care what a hamster says as long as it doesn’t expose the show to a lawsuit. @Jaime, very true about this being an interesting season but not a favorite. I don’t think anyone could consider this one a favorite given the amount of hateful speech we’ve seen.
My southern grandmother use to say pretty is as pretty does, and Aaryn you are ugly to the bone!
I agree. I am a 49 year old Southern white woman, and I was always taught that nice people don’t make fun of people. Period. Not for their race, religion, disabilities, weight, looks… for anything! Aaryn is just hateful. And, contrary to stereotypes, it’s obvious that the South hasn’t cornered the market on racism, as evidenced by GinaMarie’s racist behavior. Unfortunately, ignorance knows no geographical boundaries.
The conversation between Howard and Candice about how to deal with the racism in the house broke my heart. How many black people have had to keep their mouths shut and just “go along to get along” over the years? Any honest person would agree that this was an abomination. I really think CBS needs to intervene.
I am a southern girl. I hate that Ayron said I’m southern and I hope you don’t take what I say wrong….. Well I’m southern and I would like to tell the WORLD that I don’t think, act, say, feel, anything racist. She makes it seem that that’s just a southern thing. It’s NOT!!!
Wow, anybody who believes this article, or anything they see on TV, needs to rethink their lives. George Zimmerman is innocent despite the racist attack on him, I knew that long ago. Aaryn is innocent despite the racist attacks on her, I know, I watch the live feeds. If all you have is a hammer then everything looks like a nail. All you jealous racists ganging up on Aaryn are pathetic.
Wow, anybody who believes this article, or anything they see on TV, needs to rethink their lives. George Zimmerman is innocent despite the racist attack on him, I knew that long ago. Aaryn is innocent despite the racist attacks on her, I know, I watch the live feeds. If all you have is a hammer then everything looks like a nail. All you jealous racists ganging up on Aaryn are pathetic. Really.
If you don’t understand why the racist persecution of Aaryn is happening then just follow the money. The media made gobs of money by persecuting George Zimmerman. Now the media is making gobs of money by persecuting Aaryn. Why? Because she’s very, very attractive. GinaMarie called welfare N* insurance, and during the recent fight asked when the black would come out, and yet Aaryn was portrayed as the racist one. As a matter of absolute fact, there are 8 house guests out of the 16 who are known to have made questionable remarks. The fight from last nights show was actually put together from over a dozen clips. Watch the editing, how Aaryn’s words don’t actually come out of her mouth, they’re from another conversation, CBS has done that at least 4 times so far. So my advice is don’t be a sheep. Don’t believe anything you see on TV. TV isn’t your friend, it’s your slave master and it lies to you as much as it can get away with, which is a lot. You can get your hot water free from the sun like 250 million Chinese will today. Solar panels have reached grid parity. TV is not your friend.
Aaryn – You have two completely different arguments here. The one where you say that Aaryn isn’t racist is ludicrous and wrong. The one where you say that Aaryn has been scapegoated by CBS above and beyond three or four or five other houseguests who have been as bad or nearly as bad is very likely true. Choose your fights.
-Daniel
Well, I’ll just tell you about the funniest part of that fight, which of course wasn’t shown on CBS. Aaryn flipped the bed after a fight with Jessie, it had nothing to do with Candice. Candice decided to go in and confront the others and spent about 20 minutes getting pumped up and talking ghetto, and practicing about how she was going to bang pots and pans like Evil Dick, ect. While that was going on Amanda, who was helping instigate the fight, called Candice Sheniqua, which Candice later interpreted as a racial slur. Then Candice went in for the confrontation and started acting all ghetto, which wasn’t shown on CBS, what was shown was Aaryn copying Candice’s body movement, and that was interpreted as racist. The words of GinaMarie, about the black coming out, weren’t shown onscreen. After the fight, which Candice planned and executed, Candice cried and cried and cried as though she was a victim. Again, she had been bragging about how she was going to go in there and rip them apart with her ghetto talk, then she came out and cried the night away, it was pretty funny/pathetic. As far as Aaryn being a racist, the real racists/bigots are those, inside the house and out, who pile on the hatred train. The actual racist comment was made by Amanda, the girl who came in and called Aaryn racist, an obvious case of the pot calling the kettle black. And of course there’s Spencer, who is Pro-Hitler, that didn’t get on TV. As far as Aaryn’s big racist comment, about segregation of fish, I heard her talking about that on the feeds, she was blaming the fish for being racist, she was yelling at the fish, lol, and I was like, stfu girl they’re going to interpret anything you say as racist, and sure enough, they did. Like I said, if all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Racism is so boring and old fashioned, Aaryn is beyond it, over it, it’s just stupid to her. She’s not evil enough to play the game like the real racists are, that’s why she’s gonna lose. She’s not fake enough to kiss up to Elissa, which is the other reason she’s gonna lose. The worst part about this season is watching people kiss up to Elissa because of the MVP twist, it’s really, really awful. Nobody wants to spend time with her because shes so boring, yet they all need to kiss up as much as they can if they want the half a million dollars, so they have these terrible, stilted conversations to keep the idiot queen amused. Good job, CBS.
Aaryn, you’re lying. That’s not at all how it happened. I’ve seen the clips, which you can see here: [www.youtube.com]
Aaryin called Candice Shaniqua on previous occasions, not Amanda. Amanda didn’t provoke aaryn at all, what 20 minutes? it all happened fast and aaryin starded acting ghetto at which point Gina Marie and Kaitlin insigated her as well. GM got in her face but Candice said she wouldn’t fight her. Howard removed Candice because it was getting ugly. Don«t victimize aaryn, it does her no favors.
Amanda may have said something to Andy which was obviously joking and not coming from a racist place, people do that with their friends. She’s clearly not malicious while aaryn and co are. And Aaryn is the worst offender, the others have show evidence of a heart at some point, even Spencer who has said really gross misogynistic stuff.
It’s really low of you to lie about Candice starting the fight and blaming it on her, because these people have not seen it and might actually believe you. Ugh
The unedited version of the bed flip fight between Aaryn, GM, Kaitlin, and Candice, which really did nothing wrong to provoke anything. [www.youtube.com]
Nick confirmed on Twitter that those are NOT his red shorts! He also said he would honor his promise to take GM on a date and will discuss her racism issues. Now that is going to be one awkward first date. I also think Gina Marie isn’t so sad to lose Nick. But she lost this imaginary life that Nick would save her from her Parents Staten Island house and wisk her to NYC. Nick is a struggling actor/model. GM would have to support him not the other way around. I also think Nick is doing a lot of back peddling about his feelings on GM claiming they were real but if you watch the feeds he was dying to cut her loose.
First, I have to say Thank You to SJG for saying so eloquently what so many of us wish we could put into words!
I have to say that I liked Howard from the beginning but I now am in LOVE with Howard after watching him struggle so utterly with the internal conflict of having to take the moral high ground.
[www.youtube.com]
And to all those that have persecuted Howard for not confronting the racism in the house. Obviously he knows his inner self well and knows it wouldn’t benefit anyone if he beat the crap out of someone in that house. He knows himself well enough to know if he allows them to get to him he might not be able to stop at the appropriate time. And who could blame him if he didn’t?
May God Bless Howard in all he does in his life and God Bless his parents who, so obviously raised him right!
Howard is a player with two cards, religion and racism, and he plays both cards over and over again. Did you actually see the episode? Howard lies, and lies again, and is caught. Nobody trusts Howard, they all know he’s a liar and a racist, that’s why they all want him gone asap. I agree with you, I could see Howard losing his temper and becoming violent, that’s how much of an ignorant scumbag he is, I for one would definitely blame him, if you wouldn’t then you’re scum too, sorry to inform you. You should put your admiration in somebody like Aaryn who is beyond racism.
Oh, and one other thing, you shouldn’t advocate violence on the internet, you could get arrested for that.
@Aaryn: Howard is lying, yes, that’s what you do in Big Brother; it’s called being a strategic player. The Howard supporters are impressed with his calm demeanor despite derogatory comments from Aaryn. You (and she) don’t know what it is like to be descriminated against to such and extreme whether it’s being followed around in a store for being black or being teased because of the way many of us say “asked”. Beautiful blonde girls like Aaryn, take advantage of that fact and don’t recognize the hate that still exist because they haven’t experienced such intensely hurtful stereotypes nor have their parents or their grandparents. Aaryn was told she was hurting the other contestants’ feelings and she didn’t stop; that in itself is proof of the true mean girl she is. A mature person (even me and I’m only 18!) Would stop my hurtful comments. Now THAT is like high school bullying.
You clearly have issues if you are low enough to call a complete stranger scum. If almost everybody of different backgrounds thinks Aaryn is racist/says racist things, you should open your ears and listen. Nobody is putting words in Aaryn’s mouth.
@AAryn, go troll somewhere else. Howard is a racist now? Everyone in the house is a racist EXCEPT Aaryn? WTF?
Howard is a snake. He did not want to fight with them because he is trying to play both sides and wants to stay on Jeremy’s team. He says he is a man of God but does not think anything is wrong to swear on the Bible and lie. He did his fake praying and crying so he could win MVP with pity votes. He is using Candice and poor Candice is falling in love with Howard. I hope Howard is out of there next week!
Your racism is showing. You mean to tell me that with all that ugly racist shit from those white people, you need to pick on the all alone black Howard. Now that is evil!! That’s how you white people are. You always side with your people, even if they are the problem. Wow!!! God is watching your racism!!
That’s okay, God is on our side. One day God is going to send a disease or natural disaster to this country for all our ugly ways.
All of you should look within your hearts and see if you are part of the problem. 7-28-13