‘Big Brother’ recap: Will Aaryn keep her promise to Helen this week?

I never thought Aaryn would be HoH for a second time, largely because I thought she’d have been sent home by this point in the game, but wonders never cease on “Big Brother,” do they? By some incredible stroke of luck (or a very precise throwing arm), Aaryn is the queen of the castle this week — which means almost anything could happen. The only guarantee? Clowny the creepy clown is back! Mwahahahahaha!
It seems that taking the reigns does nothing to tamp down Aaryn’s brand of casual racism, though. She announces she’s said “axed” instead of “asked,” which she blames on Candice, whom I’ve never actually heard say “axed” in the first place. Apparently by virtue of being African-American, she’s rubbed some street talk all over Aaryn somehow, like contagious warts or chunky peanut butter. We cut to a creative montage of serious, pained looks from the other hamsters that probably didn’t happen at exactly that moment, but are entertaining nonetheless.
Though Aaryn had promised Helen she would knock out whoever she asked her to if she became HoH (which I don’t think even Helen fully believed was a possibility), the rest of the episode is all about throwing red herrings at us like a Hitchcock film festival. First, Helen gets in a snit about the fact Candice has heard about her deal with Aaryn. Of course, it was hardly a big secret, but she’s sure Elissa is the blabbermouth, possibly because she’s always the blabbermouth. For a hot minute, Helen is open to the idea of kicking her fellow Mom Squad member to the curb. Wha? Yes, Elissa is increasingly a liability, but I don’t think it’s possible to downplay the fact that the Mom Squad alliance was Helen’s first real alliance in the house. To push Elissa out the door might be smart game play, but it just would throw some serious shade on Helen with the other hamsters. Admitting to Aaryn she’d even consider it may come back to haunt her.
In other news, McCrae and Amanda take a bubble bath together. This would be more scandalous if Amanda wasn’t wearing a bikini. It also might be more romantic if McCrae didn’t fart in the tub while they kiss and whisper “I love yous” to one another.
A great deal of the rest of the episode is spent on Howard and Spencer taking turns trying to convince Aaryn there are bigger threats in the house, while Aaryn blinks and nods and makes no promises. Neither Howard or Spencer offer Aaryn any kind of deal, however. I’m not sure if realistically they could do much for her, as they haven’t had the best of luck with the whole alliance thing, but I would expect better sales pitches even if they both hate her guts.
In the contest to determine the Haves and Have Nots, Poppy Montgomery gives them an “Unforgettable” themed brain teaser quest, which ends with Gina Marie, Judd, Candice and Amanda eating slop for the week. Time for gingko biloba, kids!
Oh, and for those who would like to vote, the Have Nots next week can dine on:
Mung beans and mackerel,
Parsnips and pumpernickel,
or figs and falafel
Yum!
Also of note: Elissa does yoga while wrapped up like a deli sandwich. I’m assuming this warms the muscles or some such, but it does look a little silly.
Howard subtly convinces Candice to speak her heart to Aaryn (as long as her heart says “save Howie”) which would be a fine idea if Aaryn didn’t have a “Candice Switch,” which causes her to ignore everything that comes out of Candice’s mouth (except, of course, the word “axed”). Afterwards, Candice is sure that not only has she placed a bigger target on her own back, but that Howard has played her. He tries to talk to her, and she tells him “everything’s fine” (which it clearly isn’t) and that she needs some time alone (which she clearly does).
Time for nominations! And by the way, isn’t it time to come up with something more high tech than that stupid key circle doodad the HoH has to drag out of a closet each week? What year is this, anyway?
Gina Marie is safe.
Jessie is safe.
Andy is safe.
Elissa is safe. Huh!
Candice is safe.
Helen is safe.
McCrae is safe.
Amanda is safe.
Last key goes to… Judd.
So, Spencer and Howard are on the block. Helen is thrilled that Aaryn stuck to her deal — although the MVP could screw up everything. I doubt that, though I’d be sorry to see Howard go. Despite his tendency to lie and create secret alliances, he seems like a nice enough guy. Spencer, well, all I can say is he’s been slightly less racist while in the house than Aaryn has, so… yay.
Who do you think will be the third nominee? Do you think Aaryn should have broken her promise to Helen? What do you think of yoga in plastic wrap?
Aaryn did the smart thing and honored her promise to Helen. If she hadn’t then she would most likely be on the block next week. She doesn’t have any allies in the house except GM so she did the smart thing with her nominations.
The smart thing to do would be to keep Aaryn around just because she has no chance of winning. Howard and Spencer would have been wise to try and set up an alliance with her but now they are on the block. What did they expect?
My guess for the third nominee is GM again. I don’t think Rachel’s minions are dumb enough to vote for Elissa again. On the other hand voters may be getting tired of Elissa and put her up. That would be funny but I doubt she would get voted out by the house at this stage.
If Howard and Spencer are on the block after the POV then I suspect Howard will be gone. Spencer would probably be the next on the list if Howard gets himself off. I can’t see anyone else being a big target unless Amanda or Helen gets back-doored.
Right now Andy, Jessie and Judd are in a pretty good position. The power players (Amanda/Helen) are going to start coming after each other after the next vote so if they can stay under the radar they could go far. Aligning with Aaryn may be a good move for them.
Either Aaryn is toning things down or she is getting a better edit these days. I kinda hope she sticks around for a little while longer.
I definitely think GM will be the third nominee, though I do think Elissa’s lack of game play, inability to keep secrets and that sketchy fight with Amanda will hurt her with fans going forward. There’s only so long good will toward her sister can save her, I suspect.
I think the floaters — Andy and Jessie and to a lesser extend Judd — are really the only people who seem relatively safe at this point. I have to wonder if Aaryn will have the guts to backdoor Amanda or Helen if the opportunity presents itself, but she might as well make a big move if she gets the chance. Nothing to lose!
You really underestimate the Brenchel Army, Liane. Or overestimate I guess.
Also, Aaryn seems at least 4% less racist in Judd’s Bear Shirt. It has that kind of power.
How did Aaryn do the smart thing? Why does keeping her word to Helen matter? Helen’s closest ally is clearly Elissa, and Aaryn has to realize that eventually Elissa is going to convince Helen to get rid of Aaryn this week (because that is her plan every week).
How is Aaryn going to win this game in the end by being Helen’s pawn?
Her best play was to shake up the house, and toss Helen and Amanda or McCrae up on the block, and shake things up. Or better yet play Helen/Elissa against Amanda/McCrae and say you are putting one of those two pairs up, who’s going to give me a better deal going forward?
Should have just told Helen, that the deal was dumb to begin with, and that Aaryn was aware she wasn’t the biggest target on the block last week, and thus she really didn’t “save her.”
@Mike: I picture Judd’s closet is full of red neck gems. Grizzlies, soaring eagles plucking salmon out of a river, FBI (female body inspector), camouflage, I’m with stupid —–>, etc.
I probably do underestimate the Brenchel Army, @Mike. *sighing deeply*
@Jobin00 — Aaryn needs to make a big move, definitely. I just don’t know if she has the guts. And honestly, I hope she doesn’t simply because she can’t go home soon enough for me.
Agree that Aaryn is an awful person who I would rather not have on my TV screen. But the way CBS has thrown her under the bus, as the sole person on the show making awful racist comments (when there were many) is pretty pathetic.
As is the disclaimer that is now part of every show.
How long would it have taken to become aware that Aaryn, or some of the others on the show who’ve made similar comments, were awful people who shouldn’t be on a TV show, nevermind a show that provides 24-hour live feeds for viewers?
Part of me wants her to stay on the show as long as possible to really hammer that point home. Especially when CBS goes and decides to change the MVP voting, for the specific purpose of letting America vote Aaryn out of the game.
@Jobin00
I don’t really see the point of Aaryn rocking the boat at this stage. All her allies are out except for GM. By placating Helen it may buy her some more time. Plus it’s only week 4.
There is no evidence that placating Helen would buy Aaryn more time. As evidence that her deal with Helen has zero value going forward, there is no guarentee from Helen that Aaryn will be safe for next week, etc.
Again, as you point out, GM is Aaryn’s only clear ally, and by that I mean someone who wouldn’t put Aaryn up on the block.
She’s at the bottom of the show already.
If she keeps her word, there she’s still at the bottom (from all the evidence we’ve seen so far, maybe Aaryn made a new deal with Helen prior to the noms).
Shake up the house, and see if she can somehow improve her standing when the dust settles. All the while giving her a possible end game argument of, I took out _____ when I was HOH.
It’s pretty sad when someone as poor a player as Helen is one of the players running this game.
– A smart player wouldn’t blab to Aaryn that she wanted Howard/Spencer up, BEFORE the HOH competition. Had Aaryn been intelligent she could have used that information against Helen (whether she won HOH or not).
– A smart player wouldn’t blab about pissed off she is at Elissa to someone who isn’t even in her alliance. Aaryn couldn’t have just dropped that bomb to Elissa, and watch Elissa go on a blinking/smirking meltdown against Helen.
I 100% agree. Helen’s not convincing and she’s definitely not good at running the house. Amanda on the other hand… If I had to guess I’d say Amanda is going to win this solely because she lies and makes it look like she’s playing in the best interest of the house. But we all know and see she is playing for herself and ONLY herself.
Big Brother was misrepresenting the Aaryn asked/axed conversation. At that point in the HOH she was talking to Gina Marie – not Candice.
Much earlier in the game Aaryn commented on Candice’s inability to say “ask” properly but having seen the livefeed, Aaryn was clearly talking to GM who also says “axed.”
Oh, that’s dirty pool! I can’t believe “Big Brother” needs to make Aaryn look more racist — she seems capable of doing a fine job all on her own.
I totally agree, Liane. Aaryn has the complete ability to make herself look like a racist. No help needed. And SCT, Aaryn is racist, whether you like it or not. Maybe this one time she wasn’t directing her comments towards Candice. But there have been plenty of circumstances where Aaryn has made derogatory, racist comments