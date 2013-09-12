‘Big Brother’ renewed for summer 2014

“Big Brother,” isn’t going anywhere.

CBS announced today that the perennial reality hit has been renewed for its 16th edition, which will air next summer.

Likewise, the live companion show “Big Brother: After Dark” will also return next summer to TVGN.

“Big Brother,” which was home to some controversial contestants this summer, recently aired its 500th episode. The show debuted in 2000. This summer’s edition is averaging 7.29 million viewers, 2.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.1 in adults 25-54.



The special 90-minute finale will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9:30 pm ET/PT following the season premiere of “Survivor.”