‘Big Brother’ reveals its ‘Double Trouble’ twist

06.30.11 7 years ago 4 Comments
CBS has announced the twist for this summer’s installment of “Big Brother,” which will feature a number of returning houseguests from seasons past.
On Thursday (June 30) morning, CBS revealed the identities of the eight new houseguests who will be moving into the “Big Brother” House in the season’s Thursday, July 7 premiere.
On premiere night, CBS will also reveal the unknown number of “dynamic duos,” notorious contestants from previous installments, who will be competing. 
This year’s House is described as “a Venice Beach loft-inspired house,” which presumably means that it will be cramped, overpriced and smell of marijuana. There will also be “a Frank Gehry-inspired bedroom, classic surfboards mounted on the walls and original artwork ranging from a custom sunglass display to a eye-catching wall of graffiti.”
Following the July 7 premiere, “Big Brother” will settle into its normal airings on Sundays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. The first live eviction, hosted by Julie Chen, will take place on Thursday, July 14.
As always, the shut-ins will be competing for a $500,000 prize as they try to avoid saying racist, sexist or homophobic things on national TV and live video streams.
Check out the new “Big Brother” contestants.

