‘Big Brother’ reveals its ‘Double Trouble’ twist

CBS has announced the twist for this summer’s installment of “Big Brother,” which will feature a number of returning houseguests from seasons past.
On Thursday (June 30) morning, CBS revealed the identities of the eight new houseguests who will be moving into the “Big Brother” House in the season’s Thursday, July 7 premiere.
On premiere night, CBS will also reveal the unknown number of “dynamic duos,” notorious contestants from previous installments, who will be competing.
This year’s House is described as “a Venice Beach loft-inspired house,” which presumably means that it will be cramped, overpriced and smell of marijuana. There will also be “a Frank Gehry-inspired bedroom, classic surfboards mounted on the walls and original artwork ranging from a custom sunglass display to a eye-catching wall of graffiti.”
Following the July 7 premiere, “Big Brother” will settle into its normal airings on Sundays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. The first live eviction, hosted by Julie Chen, will take place on Thursday, July 14.
As always, the shut-ins will be competing for a $500,000 prize as they try to avoid saying racist, sexist or homophobic things on national TV and live video streams.
Check out the new “Big Brother” contestants.
Dan,
How do you think that Alan and/or yourself would do if you were BB shut-ins?
Jobin – I’d do better than Alan. But other than that, my hunch is that I wouldn’t do very well. Six weeks without TV, movies or books other than the Bible? Yeah, that’d be annoying.
I would, however, probably manage to avoid making racist/sexist/homophobic comments… So… score!
-Daniel
I think I’d go crazy without those things too, but I figured I’d have a better shot winning this than Survivor, because I would go insane without food.
I think you both would do pretty well, considering you can get pretty far in this game now just from laying low, avoiding any confrontations, and of course avoiding the racist/sexist/hompophobic comments that could give cause for eviction.
Please be Rachel…
Please be Rachel…
Please be Rachel…