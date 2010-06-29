‘Big Brother’ unveils its Saboteur twist

CBS’ “Big Brother” has announced its big twist for this upcoming season: Apparently “Big Brother” is about to become “The Mole.”

As always, this season’s “Big Brother” will place a group of strangers in a house outfitted with 52 cameras and 95 microphones recording their every move and their every word as they compete for a $500,000 prize.

This year, though, one of the houseguests will be the Big Brother Saboteur, tasked with disrupting the lives of their fellow players. The contestants will be told of the existence of the Saboteur, but not their identity. America, however, will learn the identity of the Saboteur on Thursday, July 15 in the season’s first live show.

Meanwhile, the Saboteur will continue to earn additional rewards as long as they go undiscovered, fulfilling fan-inspired tasks.

Does that sound an awful lot like the plot of “The Mole,” sans travel, to you? Well, yes. Heck, doesn’t it sound a lot like some of the wackiness that ensued back when “Big Brother” instituted the America’s Player twist? Well, yes.

But no! “Big Brother” producer Allison Grodner swears that the Big Brother Saboteur is a totally unique piece of “Big Brother” twistology.

“We’ve inserted a game piece into the show this season that will make life for the Houseguests harder than ever before,” Grodner says in a CBS statement. “This is a twist that will wreak havoc on the house and the audience will be a part of it.”

“Big Brother” will return to CBS on Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. The show will also air on Sunday and Wednesday nights, also at 8 p.m. Julie Chen will continue to do her hosting thing.