‘Big Hero 6’: Disney releases first footage from the comic book adaptation

05.21.14

(CBR) Yesterday, Disney released the first look at two of the main characters from its big screen animated adaptation of Marvel's “Big Hero 6.” Today, the studio has debuted the first footage of Hiro Hamada as he designs and builds his battling robot Baymax, along with the first poster for the film. The first full teaser trailer is set to debut Thursday, May 22.

Directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams, “Big Hero 6” is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The film centers in on robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada and his robot friend Baymax as they join forces with a team of freshman crime fighters to save the futuristic city of San Fransokyo (a combination of San Francisco and Tokyo) from a criminal plot. The film debuts November 7.

