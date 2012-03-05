Big K.R.I.T.’s free new mixtape, ‘4evaNaDay’ kicks off slew of activity

Big K.R.I.T. has released a new mixtape, “4evaNaDay,” in advance of a slew of activity coming for the rapper. Out today, tt includes the single “Boobie Miles,” which is actually names after a player from “Friday Night Lights.” We swear. Or it’s an amazing coincidence. You can download the 17-track mixtape for free here.



Big K.R.I.T. , who was part of HitFix’s Hip-Hop’s New Class gallery, will celebrate the release of the “4evaNaDay” on March 8 at New York”s Highline Ballroom, to be followed by his appearance at SXSW in Austin on March 15.

These shows are a warm-up for Big K.R.I.T.”s U.S. college tour with platinum rapper J. Cole, which starts April 11 at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. The 17-city tour ends at South Orange, N.J.”s Seton Hall University.

“4evaNaDay” follows up two previous mixtapes from Big K.R.I.T. and precedes his official debut album, “Live From the Underground” coming this summer on Def Jam/Cinematic.

BIG K.R.I.T. tour dates

April 11 Kingston, RI University of Rhode Island

13 Babson Park, MA Babson College

14 Waterville, MA Colby College

15 Amherst, MA Univ. of Massachusetts

17 Champaign, IL Univ. of Illinois

18 Dekalb, IL Univ. of N. Illinois

19 Lexington, KY University of Kentucky

20 Johnstown, PA U. of Pittsburgh at Johnstown

21 Greensboro, NC UNC Greensboro

23 Springfield, MO Drury University

24 East Lansing, MI Michigan State University

26 Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg College

27 Morgantown, WV West Virginia University

28 Philadelphia, PA Temple University

29 Salisbury, MD Salisbury University

May 1 * Boston, MA Middle East Club

2 * New Haven, CT Toad”s Place

3 Durham, NH Univ. of New Hampshire

4 South Orange, NJ Seton Hall University