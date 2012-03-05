Big K.R.I.T.’s free new mixtape, ‘4evaNaDay’ kicks off slew of activity

#SXSW #J. Cole
03.05.12 6 years ago

Big K.R.I.T. has released a new mixtape, “4evaNaDay,” in advance of a slew of activity coming for the rapper. Out today, tt includes the single “Boobie Miles,” which is actually names after a player from “Friday Night Lights.” We swear. Or it’s an amazing coincidence. You can download the 17-track mixtape for free here.
Big K.R.I.T. , who was part of HitFix’s Hip-Hop’s New Class gallery, will celebrate the release of the “4evaNaDay” on March 8 at New York”s Highline Ballroom, to be followed by his appearance at SXSW in Austin on March 15.

[More after the jump…]

These shows are a warm-up for Big K.R.I.T.”s  U.S. college tour with platinum rapper J. Cole, which starts April 11 at  the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. The 17-city tour ends at South Orange, N.J.”s Seton Hall University.

“4evaNaDay” follows up two previous mixtapes from Big K.R.I.T. and precedes his  official debut album, “Live From the Underground” coming this summer on Def Jam/Cinematic.

BIG K.R.I.T. tour dates

April    11        Kingston, RI                      University of Rhode Island
            13        Babson Park, MA              Babson College
            14        Waterville, MA                  Colby College
            15        Amherst, MA                     Univ. of Massachusetts
            17        Champaign, IL                   Univ. of Illinois
            18        Dekalb, IL                         Univ. of N. Illinois
            19        Lexington, KY                   University of Kentucky
            20        Johnstown, PA                   U. of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
            21        Greensboro, NC                 UNC Greensboro
            23        Springfield, MO                 Drury University
            24        East Lansing, MI                Michigan State University
            26        Bloomsburg, PA                Bloomsburg College
            27        Morgantown, WV              West Virginia University
            28        Philadelphia, PA                Temple University
            29        Salisbury, MD                    Salisbury University
May     1    *    Boston, MA                       Middle East Club
            2    *    New Haven, CT                 Toad”s Place
            3          Durham, NH                      Univ. of New Hampshire
            4          South Orange, NJ               Seton Hall University

 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#SXSW#J. Cole
TAGS4evaNaDayBig KRITdef jamJ. COLESOUTH BY SOUTHWESTsxsw

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP