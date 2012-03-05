Big K.R.I.T.’s free new mixtape, ‘4evaNaDay’ kicks off slew of activity

Big K.R.I.T. has released a new mixtape, “4evaNaDay,” in advance of a slew of activity coming for the rapper. Out today, tt includes the single “Boobie Miles,” which is actually names after a player from “Friday Night Lights.” We swear. Or it’s an amazing coincidence. You can download the 17-track mixtape for free here.
Big K.R.I.T. , who was part of HitFix’s Hip-Hop’s New Class gallery, will celebrate the release of the “4evaNaDay” on March 8 at New York”s Highline Ballroom, to be followed by his appearance at SXSW in Austin on March 15.
These shows are a warm-up for Big K.R.I.T.”s U.S. college tour with platinum rapper J. Cole, which starts April 11 at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. The 17-city tour ends at South Orange, N.J.”s Seton Hall University.
“4evaNaDay” follows up two previous mixtapes from Big K.R.I.T. and precedes his official debut album, “Live From the Underground” coming this summer on Def Jam/Cinematic.
BIG K.R.I.T. tour dates
April 11 Kingston, RI University of Rhode Island
13 Babson Park, MA Babson College
14 Waterville, MA Colby College
15 Amherst, MA Univ. of Massachusetts
17 Champaign, IL Univ. of Illinois
18 Dekalb, IL Univ. of N. Illinois
19 Lexington, KY University of Kentucky
20 Johnstown, PA U. of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
21 Greensboro, NC UNC Greensboro
23 Springfield, MO Drury University
24 East Lansing, MI Michigan State University
26 Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg College
27 Morgantown, WV West Virginia University
28 Philadelphia, PA Temple University
29 Salisbury, MD Salisbury University
May 1 * Boston, MA Middle East Club
2 * New Haven, CT Toad”s Place
3 Durham, NH Univ. of New Hampshire
4 South Orange, NJ Seton Hall University
