Listen: Big K.R.I.T. says ‘Thank You Kindly’ to fans of his ‘Underground’

No telling if rapper Big K.R.I.T. will earn a Grammy nomination for work off of his confusingly titled studio debut “Live from the Underground” or for his guest spots on tracks from Wiz Khalifa or Curren$y. But in case he wins any award, he already has an acceptance speech worked out.

“Thank You Kindly” really is a big, simple, slobbery wet kiss from the Mississippi-bred rhymer, a one-off thank-you-note on the heels of the release of “Underground” last week. That effort, as we learned today, bowed at No. 5 with 41,000 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart today.

“I wanted to thank all the fans for the support, so I did this one for ya”ll,” he wrote on the song’s SoundCloud page.

“Underground” had an enormous amount of support right off the bat, at least from its guesting musicians. From artists like B.B. King to Melanie Fiona to Ludacris to 2 Chainz.

K.R.I.T. made it onto HitFix’s 2012 Summer Songs list with “I Got It,” as well as helped lead our Hip-Hop’s New Class of characters.