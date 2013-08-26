Big Question: What was the first R-rated film you saw?

As you read this, I am just kicking off a week-long globe-trotting vacation with my family. Toshi and Allen and I should be doing wind-sprints up and down the steps outside the Parthenon right about now.
My movie-crazy 8-year-old is starting to get anxious about ratings, upset that there are so many films that are “R” that he can’t see yet. It’s a huge milestone for young film fans, which led me to wonder… what was your first R-rated movie, and was it in a theater or at home?
JUDD APATOW (screenwriter, “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan”)
The first R rated movie I remember seeing was “Jaws.” I was in third grade. The place was packed like a roc concert. Total terror. A fantastic communal experience. The ocean was ruined for me but it was worth it. The head popping out haunts me to this day.
Before you guys pile on, I know “Jaws” wasn’t rated R, but it’s amazing how Judd’s not the only person who thought it was. By today’s standards, there’s no way that film gets a PG, but back then, it must have seemed crazy.
JASON FLEMYNG (actor, “X-Men: First Class”)
It was “Excalibur” …. I must have been 13ish…. I snuck in and saw Helen Mirren’s boobs… I remember thinking it was the greatest thing that had ever happened to me…. Still love that film.
I was able to personally thank Helen Mirren for what “Excalibur” did to me at 11 during one of the many times I’ve interviewed her, and she told me that she has young men mention that movie to her all the time. I think it’s safe to say she left a mark on my generation.
PAUL MALMONT (novelist, “The Chinatown Death Cloud Peril”)
In 1978 my parents saw a movie that they felt so closely aligned with their own experiences that they felt it could only help inspire me to go to college, too. So, one evening when I was 12-years old, I was dropped off by myself to see “Animal House.” My Dad bought the ticket, got me in, then left me to enjoy myself. I think what they had really appreciated was the Kennedy-era campus, the music, the Beatnik college sensibility. None of which meant a thing to me; the only thing I recognized was John Belushi.
What I got was a double-edged sword. On the downside: The cruelty of the Omegas, the humiliations forced on Flounder, even the excesses of the Deltas freaked me out (it took me a few years to understand what was funny about a food fight – it just seemed so gross). On the other hand, one of the biggest laughs of my life was thanks to a dead horse. And, of course as every guy my age knows, for the first time ever, there was the cinematic glory of beautiful naked ladies. They don”t make R-rated movies like that anymore.
ROY LEE (producer, “The Departed”)
The first R-rated movie I saw was “The Exorcist.” My mother was hoping to put the fear of God into me.
I saw that film way too young, and at the time, I just accepted it as documentary. It was one of about four or five films that really did a number on me because I was nowhere near ready to see them.
GERRY DUGGAN (writer, “Deadpool”)
“Running Scared” – The Billy Crystal & Gregory Hines one. I might have seen one earlier on cable during a sleepover to a friend’s house or something, but I really don’t think so. My mom forbid cable TV in the house, so I read as many comic books as I could. It’s funny, because those got a pass in terms of content, but this was 1986-87, the new Golden Age of Comics and the themes in my comics were much more adult than any of the R-rated films I wanted to see.
During this time I saw “Sorcerer” for the first time, I think during a “Rain Delay Theater” on WPIX, but that’s not Rated-R, nor is it the question you asked. Anyway, as I recall this was when my folks were starting to separate for the first time, and my father and I went down to the local theater. It was at one time a very large movie house with a balcony that was later subdivided into 4 screens. I forget the specifics of how “Running Scared” was selected but my dad shrugged. I remember just laughing at every utterance of “fuck” and then wondering if I was going to get in trouble for seeing boobs up on the big screen. As I recall the movie just ended up being one of the things a father and son didn’t advertise to mom.
PAUL SCHEER (podcaster, “How Did This Get Made?”)
I think my 1st R-Rated movie was “The Jerk” at the Drive-In, I was 2 or 3 years old but I distinctly remember begging to stay up and watch it because it was paired with “Star Wars” as a double feature. But I don’t know if that counts because I don’t think I understand anything. After that, I had a VERY long R rated dry spell which ended with “Beverly Hills Cop” on Home Video (years after it was released). I was just a HUGE Eddie Murphy fan and I begged my dad to see it. So he devised a plan where he’d tape it off HBO and edit out all the extreme violence and nudity and just leave the rest, so when I finally was old enough to see the movies, it was like I was watching a brand new movie.
DAVID LOWERY (director, “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints”)
The first R-rated movie I ever saw was “Robocop,” and it was on VHS at a friend’s house. I was eight. It was not only the first time I ever heard the F word, but also the first time the biological meaning of that word was explained to me. Thus it was that Paul Verehoven, by way of my more worldly friend, beat my dad to the punch with the birds and the bees talk.
That’s a crazy first R-rated film. That’s so R-rated it almost breaks the R-rating. After that, everything must have felt tame.
DAVID MANDEL (screenwriter, “Clear History”)
My best friend’s mother was a big whig in advertising when we were little. They had the first betamax i had ever seen– it was huge– and she had a copy of “Animal House” that she let us watch in 1978. But she literally covered our eyes during the seen where Otter makes out with Fawn’s roommate in the car and when Pinto’s date passes out. We didn’t know why she was covering our eyes for many years.
There are several R-rated films that I saw in the early days of home video that were helped along by some judicious fast-forwarding by my parents, and in some cases, they seemed like totally different movies when I saw them years later.
ALBERT PYUN (director, “The Sword And The Sorcerer”)
It’s hard to remember because I watched movies before anybody really gave a shit about “R” ratings or any ratings. Except you know you didn’t want to see G rated . At the time, the X ratings were enforced and tantalizingly forbidden: My first X was “Midnight Cowboy”: I hid in the the Hawaii Theater’s back alley and wore a disguise to sneak in after being refused at the box office – first time I was ever carded for a movie.
I convinced my mother to take me to see Albert’s film in the theater because it was the same year “Conan” was set to come out. I was a raving fantasy fan by that point, and my mother read many of the books I was bringing into the house and seemed to really enjoy them. I used that to get her to take me to see this. “It’ll be just like ‘Conan,'” I remember telling her. I also remember the look on her face when the lights came up at the end of this film. She looked like she was either going to choke me or burst into tears because it was so horrifying. Albert Pyun’s “Sword and the Sorcerer” is so non-stop sleazy and bloody that I felt like I actually entered puberty while it was playing. I haven’t seen the film since, and I think I want to keep it that way. The film lives as this decadent, sweaty explosion of filthy megaviolence in my memory, and I salute Albert for taking full advantage of at least one of his R-ratings.
PAUL DINI (creator, Harley Quinn)
My first R-rated movie was “M*A*S*H*.” It was a big deal for me and every other thirteen year old I knew to see it. You either got your parents to take you, or you got an older friend to open the exit door so you could sneak into the theatre. Either way, we all saw it.
DAVID HAYTER (voice, Solid Snake)
Having grown up during the very dawn of the VHS Age, I managed to see a number of the first R-rated titles available on tape, having found them left on coffee tables by irresponsible parents (not my own, of course). And they were: “Friday The 13th Part 1,” “Escape From New York,” and “The Road Warrior.” Each one left indelible scars of delight and joy on my tattered, twelve year old psyche.
But the first R-rated movie I ever snuck into, underage, in Toronto, was “Heavy Metal.” Now that one changed my life, primarily by kicking me into early-onset puberty.
MARK DUPLASS (writer/director, “Jeff, Who Lives At Home”)
“KRAMER VS KRAMER.” ON HBO. RIGHT NEXT TO MY BROTHER JAY. SOMETHING ABOUT THIS ADULT DIVORCE DRAMA REALLY SUCKED US IN AT AGE 7 AND 10.
This is another of the misremembered PG-rated movies. It’s funny because I can totally see why “Jaws” and “Kramer Vs. Kramer” would feel like they were R-rated, and not even because of specific content. They just play like movies aimed at adults, and these days, that rarely if ever includes a PG-rated film.
SCOTT DERRICKSON (co-writer, “Hellraiser: Inferno”)
My first Rated-R movie was “Death Race 2000” at the drive in — I was in 1st grade. My parents would take me, my brother, and my sister to R-rated movies all the time, but only at the drive-in. When the Rated-R parts came on my Dad would say “DOWN! DOWN! GET DOWN!” and we would duck down in the back seat so we couldn’t see – but we would hear either screams of violent agony or moans of sexual ecstasy. I think that usually made me imagine things more graphic than whatever was actually on the screen.
One of the great parental mistakes is thinking “Close your eyes” does any good at all. Take a kid to the Haunted Mansion at Disney and tell them to go through it with their eyes closed. They’ll have post-traumatic stress disorder by the end of it. It’s almost foolproof.
DEREK HAAS (inventor, Popcorn Fiction)
The first R-Rated movie I saw was “The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas” in 1982 at the age of 12. I was from Texas and my mom was southern Baptist, but she loved musicals, loved Burt Reynolds and loved Dolly Parton. I’m not sure how she felt about Jim Nabors. I hope Toshi sees a better first R-rated movie than I did.
I think I’m the exact same age as Derek. My parents also took me to see this film that same year, which makes me wonder… what the hell were our parents thinking? Admittedly, it helped spur my lifelong fondness for Charles Durning, who has an amazing number in the film, and watching mostly-naked women dance and sing was a kick for a 12-year-old.
KEITH CALDER (conspiracy mastermind)
Growing up, I wasn’t allowed to watch R-rated films until I was well into my late teens. But when I was 9, I moved from London to Los Angeles and was introduced to the world of parents who didn’t seem to care what their kids did. I was at a friend’s house one day, and his mom decided she wanted to go see “Another 48 HRS.” I made it about five minutes into the film before a massive wave of guilt struck me. I hid in the bathroom for the rest of the movie. To this day, I still don’t understand why my friend’s mother was ok with me spending the entire movie hiding in a theater bathroom. I have also never revisited “Another 48 HRS.”
When I convinced my dad to rent “48 HRS.” on home video, we all sat down to watch it as a family, and we made it about six minutes into the film before my dad jumped up, pressed eject, and walked silently out of the room. The moral of the story? Walter Hill don’t fuck around when he earns an R-rating.
GEOFF LATULIPPE (does it really matter? His last name is LaTulippe. That rules)
I was probably not much older than Toshi – 9 or 10 – when “Planes Trains & Automobiles” came out on video. My mom took me to Blockbuster one day when I was home sick from school and allowed me to rent it. I say “allowed”, but I don’t think she ever checked the rating – I mean, for God’s sake, it’s Steve Martin and John Candy. When Martin let fly with his series of “fuckings” I think she was just as surprised as I was. But instead of freaking out, she got a big kick out of it, and I did too. And I don’t recall being disallowed from seeing an R-rated movie any time after that.
BETH SCHACTER (writer, “Bunheads”)
“Cat People” at the drive-in in Cleveland, OH. My parents would put us in the way way back and take us to a double feature. I have no idea what the kid movie was, but if you pretended to sleep with your head just so on the back window, you could watch the R-rated second movie. And it was Nastassja Kinskii and boobs and that dude getting his arm chomped off. It was great.
I love how many of these stories deal with the drive-in. Love it.
ALAN SEPINWALL (TV fan)
When I was 4 or 5, my mother took me with her to see “Hair,” assuming I wouldn’t notice anything that was happening on the screen. Suffice it to say, she was wrong. And I always have a strange flashback whenever Beverly D’Angelo pops up in anything.
Hey, you said “pops up.”
JENSEN KARP (Gallery1988, JASH, Tyson/Givens Marketing)
My first R-rated movie was actually the original “Police Academy.” My aunt and her boyfriend at the time showed it to me on VHS, without knowing much about it. I must have been 6 or 7. I was a HUGE Guttenberg fan and knew I was getting away with something. It had boobs in it, which was exhilarating, and the film, although I bet no one remembers, actually starts with a racial slur. I’m a fan of almost the whole PA franchise, minus the obvious Russia bullshit, so in the end, I’m happy this was my first.
The first “Police Academy” was blatantly, unapologetically R-rated. Seeing it in the theater was great because the reactions were MASSIVE. You may not realize it if these films were released before you were a film fan, but when the first “Police Academy” came out, it was one of those genuine word-of-mouth hits where people just kept coming to see it. Over and over and over again. And when the big moments in the movie played, people went berserk. I’m not exaggerating. Audience reactions were much, much more communal back in my formative years as a movie fan. I think that’s something I find myself chasing more and more, and I think there’s a very particular joy that comes from watching an R-rated comedy with a crowd that’s having a blast.
SCOTT FRANK (screenwriter, “Out Of Sight”)
My first R-rated movie was Dirty Harry. My grandfather took me to see it at the theater. The next day at the school bus stop, I recited every damn line from the movie to the great annoyance of my 12-year-old friends.
One of the main reasons someone my age would start to see R-rated movies is because those are the films my parents wanted to go see, and I would somehow convince them that I would suffer through “their” movies if I had to. My dad is definitely a Clint Eastwood fan, as I’ve mentioned before, so after a certain point, he’d take me to whatever new Eastwood film was opening, which led to two of the most disturbing R-rated films I saw in my early teens, “Sudden Impact” and “Tightrope.” Those are pretty crazy movies in terms of the sexual politics at play, and I couldn’t begin to unpack that sort of textual conversation with my dad. At age 43, I’m still not sure I ever need to have any sort of chat about S&M and sexual violence with him. Sure was on Clint’s mind a lot in the ’80s, though.
TRAVIS STEVENS (producer, “Cheap Thrills”)
Kenneth Hughes low budget, urban thriller “Night School.” When I was 11, my parents bought a new house and had me stay at a babysitter’s while they completed the move. The movie is about a killer who believes that placing a victim’s head in water prevents their spirit from coming back and haunting them. So there were a ton of scenes of decapitated heads being placed in water. Including one in a bathroom toilet. I have no idea wtf the babysitter was thinking by letting me watch that movie, but when my parents picked me up and brought me home I was terrified to learn that my new bedroom had an unobstructed view of…the bathroom toilet.
I applaud every single thing about this story, and I love that I’ve never even heard of that movie.
DAVID PRIOR (director, “AM1200”)
“Pretty sure my first R-rated movie was “Blazing Saddles,” on a re-release. My parents sent my sister and I in to see it at the old Eagle Rock Plaza four-plex, while they went next door to see “Annie Hall.” I boasted to friends at school that I’d finally seen an R-rated movie (they’d all seen “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween” — with their parents(!)), and they scoffed and swore “Blazing Saddles” was PG. But it was R, you bastards, it was R!
Indeed it was. I’ve watched two Mel Brooks movies with my kids so far. One was “Spaceballs,” and one was “Young Frankenstein.” Both of them are on the far end of what I would consider acceptable for them, and the only reason “Young Frankenstein” passes muster is because the sexual material is played subtle and smart instead of overt. My boys have no idea what a “roll in the hay” is, and I’m pretty sure they did not understood the conversations about his enormous svanshtupper. Best part of David’s story is the way movies used to play like that. You’d go to the theater, and there’d be new films, and a few films the studios were bringing out again, since that’s the only way you could see them again in the pre-video days. Many movies I saw were not first-run, but they were theatrical. I wish the giant 18 plex theaters would have two houses each that just played a constant amazing rotating schedule of everything. I’d go. The only reason I don’t live at the New Beverly these days is because my house is on the other side of LA, pretty much. If the local AMC or Pacific near my house did regular constant revivals, I’d absolutely go and see those films. Constantly.
DOUG TENNAPEL (world record holder, Tallest Living Cartoonist)
My first R rated movie was in the summer of 1980 just before my freshman year of high school when I stayed the night at a friend”s house and got to see “Alien” on cable. It was a fantastic experience, and it hit me at just the right time in my life. I remember being so scared, yet intrigued by the doom of this fantastic alien monster. In hindsight, I”m glad I lost my R rated virginity to “Alien.”
Great one, and that was what cable was for… seeing R-rated movies without your parents knowing about it. I am deeply indebted to cable.
LUCKY MCKEE (director, “The Woman”)
“First Blood”. It was at my father’s friend’s house on a magical new invention called a VCR. Movie blew my mind. Still one of my favorite films. Same night I saw “American Werewolf In London” and “Faces Of Death.” I was eight years old.
Wow. That night chemically rewired you. I guarantee it. I would have loved to have talked to you the next day to see how that triple feature landed on you.
GREG LONGSTREET (publicist, all-around good dude)
I”m going to go with “Animal House” because it”s a film I vividly remember seeing in the theater – While my parents could have very well taken me to an R rated film prior, this was the one that stuck with me. Why? I mean, when John “Bluto” Blutarsky took me up that ladder to see that naked pillow fight and Mandy Pepperidge alone in her room I was a changed boy.
I’m intrigued by how many people listed “Animal House” as one of their first. My parents had more of a problem with R-rated comedy than with R-rated action or horror. The same was true of “Mad” magazine and “National Lampoon” magazine and even stand-up albums. Subversive establishment-challenging comedy just rubbed my dad wrong, but even he seemed to make an exception for “Animal House,” which both of my parents swore was the best period recreation of their college years that anyone ever attempted on film. They said it got it all right. It’s like hearing a British person of a certain age talk about “Hope and Glory” and how right the details were.
JOHN DOWDLE (director, “Quarantine”)
The first one I remember is “Rambo: First Blood Part II.”My dad took my brother and I to see it in the theater when we were just young little pups. All that supermacho machine gunning was almost too much awesomeness for our impressionable minds. I remember my mom objecting strongly and my dad saying, “Relax. It’s not like they’re going to want machine guns for Christmas.” Fuck yeah, Dad. Nice one.
Amazing way to wrap it up. I notice how often gratitude is part of the memory, a feeling of accomplishment, of being finally allowed to peek at secret things, the R-rated world of adults.
And for me? The first R-rated film I was formally shown by my parents was “Excalibur,” which opened in April of 1981. In order to protect the guilty parties, we’ll let my parents continue to think that was the first R-rated film I saw.
And speaking of gratitude, I sincerely want to thank everyone who took the time to respond to the questions, and even those who couldn’t but who took the time to read the questions. We’ll have one of these every day this week. You’ll see some of the same names each day, and there are questions where someone only answered one out of the five.
What I hope this does, more than anything, is spur some of your own memories. I still feel like out of the literally millions of you who read our site every month, we only ever hear from a small percentage of you, and I would love to change that.
Mine was either The Matrix or The Patriot. The former I saw at a friend’s house and the latter I watched with parents, albeit a censored version: I was ushered off to another room for some of the movie’s harsher sequences. The church burning specifically comes to mind.
Are you thinking of an R rated title where the content is equivalent to PG-13’s of today to show to your oldest? I honestly think RoboCop is a cleaner movie than Predator and The Running Man all three from ’87.
Mine was “Frankenstein,” the Kenneth Branagh version, when I was 8. My dad took me to see it when my mom was out of town for the weekend. Needless to say, she was not happy when she found out about it.
My very first R rated film was “Speed” on VHS with my parents. All in all not a very violent movie so they just told me not to repeat the cursing or I wouldn’t see another R rated movie until I was 17.
It would have been nice if you had more than one female’s story in this thing.
I was under ten when I first saw My Cousin Vinny, which still is one of my all time favorite comedies.
I was under ten when I first saw My Cousin Vinny, which is still one of my all time favorite comedies
I live in Ireland and my first R rated movie (or 15’s as was the equivalent rating in Ireland) was the Butcher Boy. My Mom gave me the choice of seeing either Good Will Hunting or Neil Jordon’s The Butcher Boy and for some reason I chose the psychologically damaging option! To give you a small flavour Sinead O’Connor played a foul mouthed vision of the Virgin Mary and it featured both priest molestation and the suicide of the main character’s mother. Way too much to process at age 11!
Dating myself but… the 1st R film I was supposed to see was The Reincarnation of Peter Proud but my girlfriend’s parents at the time changed the plans so it ended up being the original Rollerball
Blue Thunder. Saw it on VHS and my parents thought it was the TV show. I still love that movie today.
First Rated R movie I saw was Gladiator.
Oh the gore… I loved it.
The first R-rated film I remember watching was Team America: World Police (I was 10 at the time). The first R-rated film that I got my parents to tape for me was Beerfest.
Mine was A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. I begged my dad to take me and my brother to see it for my birthday, but my mom wouldn’t allow it. She convinced us we should go see Hoosiers instead (which was still showing because of some Oscar nominations), and not wanting to stay home on my birthday, I relented. Well, halfway to the theater my dad turned to us and said “No one wants to see ‘Woosiers’, right?” (I distinctly remember the mispronunciation.) My brother and I cheered and we went off to see Freddy and followed it up with some Pizza Hut and Arkanoid. Great birthday, and I don’t think we’ve ever told my mom about the switch.
I Know What You Did Last Summer, at a friend’s sleepover, when I was ten or so. I don’t think I was scared, but I didn’t think it was good either.
I can’t believe NO ONE said The Terminator.
So many kids my age saw it on VHS right around the same time, 8, 9, 10.
I saw it when I was 8 in 1988. It was the summer, and my brother and I were visiting our dad in New York for summer vacation (children of divorce, yay!).
My Aunt Margaret and Uncle Fred were always more permissive than my own parents as to what kinds of movies their kids could see. They were responsible, but at the same time, permissive.
I remember sitting down as an 8 year old and watching the awesomeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger, watching the heroic nature of Michael Bien, and watching Linda Hamilton in that one special scene give me maybe my first naughty feelings ever.
Yep. I know there are many boys out there who lost their naughty feelings cherry to Linda Hamilton in The Terminator on VHS.
It was glorious.
As for the film itself, I remember it scared the crap out me.
I watch it now, and it doesn’t scare me at all. Well, except for the scene in the beginning where the shadows don’t quite hide ALL of Arnold.
Shit, I just posted mine and long story short I THINK mine was Terminator. And it was glorious.
I don’t remember which one exactly, but it either had to be Terminator 2 or Robocop. I remember my dad making my brothers and I close our eyes during the surgery scene in he latter. I may have saw a couple Steven Seagal and Van Damme films during that period of time too.
My parents were really strict with my older sister and wouldn’t let her see Dirty Dancing because of the title but they more or less gave up fighting for my younger brother and I. I couldn’t tell you what my first rated R movie was. It was definitely at home either on HBO or a rental and probably an Action movie with Schwarzenegger like Conan or Predator. The first rated R movie I remember seeing in a theater was Under Siege and I was 9. The rules in the theater were the same as at home, sit next to a parent so they can cover your eyes for nudity but everything else is fair game. Language or extreme violence never bothered my parents but nudity was a hard line.
Same here. Nudity = cover your eyes. If we had to end up covering our eyes more than once or twice, that movie was not allowed.
At the same time violence and language were totally fine – within reason…
Mine was Rambo: First Blood Part II. In the 80’s, a cousin of mine subscribed to HBO and would tape shows for herself and other family members. She would let my family borrow some tapes from time to time. The most popular one had that film, “Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom” and “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”. I think I got away with that since “First Blood Part II” isn’t that bloody or filled with profanity but it’s definitely intense, especially for an 8 year old.
As 16 year olds, a few of us tried to see the Clint Eastwood film, Sudden Impact at our local cinema. We all tried to act over 18, grew feeble looking moustaches etc….me and another mate made it past the ticket vendor’s scrutiny….the rest didn’t make it!! We didn’t look back! Not the best Dirty Harry, but still we got a buzz from getting in.
My first R-rated movie was “Summer of ’42”. We were supposed to see the rerelease of “Gone with the Wind” but that was sold out so my sister persuaded one of her friends to let us into So42 instead. I was an overly innocent 14-year-old, had no clue whatsoever what condoms were, and that whole scene about the water balloons went right over my head. I didn’t see it again for years and laughed my ass off seeing it for the first time again.
The first R-rated movie I know I watched was Beverly Hills Cop III. So pretty disappointing. I grew up in a pretty conservative household to say the least and didn’t really see one in the theater until I was 14. My mom had to write a note so the local theater (town of 1,300) would let me in. The first one that I saw after turning 17 and being “street legal” was Pulp Fiction. Needless to say, that was the more memorable experience.
“Eraser.” I remember thinking it was so badass that I finally was able to see a rated-R movie that I barely realized the actual movie was terrible.
I think the first R rated movie I saw was “Aliens” which I watched from behind the couch without my parents knowing it as they viewed it on laserdisc about a year after it came out. However, the first R rated movie I saw in theatera with their knowing permission was “Beverly Hills Cop II” when I was about seven. Good times.
My first R-rated film was “The Blues Brothers.” We’d watched it several times on TV when I was a kid, so my dad didn’t think twice about it when we went to Blockbuster and I asked to rent it; I was about 8. My parents were in the other room and flipped out when they heard me watching the scene with “The Penguin” in its uncensored glory.
My parents were fairly strict in the ratings. I think my first r-rated movie in theaters was “Crimson Tide.”
Mine was Excalibur as well, at what was probably way too young an age. It’s interesting to me how much we’re able to filter out as children – I never remembered any of the sex or violence, I was just happy to be watching the King Arthur story, which I was pretty obsessed with as a kid. It wasn’t until I rewatched it many years later that I realized why it had an R rating.
I also watched Stripes, Revenge of the Nerds, The Lost Boys, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Predator, Robocop, and Die Hard sometime between ages 7 and 9 – can’t remember the actual order – those are the first ones that I recall being actually conscious of the rating. There wasn’t much I “wasn’t allowed” to watch, especially where genre movies were concerned – my family was more likely to put the hammer down on realistic war movies or more overtly erotic stuff like 9 1/2 Weeks.
Also, kudos for listing “Zohan” as Apatow’s credit. I laughed.
The first R-rated movie I ever saw was SPEED on HBO when I was 7, the first one I ever saw in a theatre was SLEEPY HOLLOW when I was 11.
My first R rated movie was probably Commando. It played all the time on the TV when I was a kid. I must not have been older than 8 when I saw it for the first time. It was probably edited, though. I never though I was watching something outrageous.
My neighbor was a few years older than me and he had a VHS copy of porky’s 2. I saw that around the same time as Commando, but this time, I knew I was watching something that was not intended for me.
The first time I officially saw a Rated R movie I was 10. My dad took me to a movie theater, told me that we were going to see a rated R movie, and I got to pick between two choices. I didn’t know what either was about, but “French Kiss” sounded like a girly movie, so I pick “Pulp Fiction.” I was most definitely not prepared. My dad had to explain all sorts of things like drug overdoses, and some of the images in that movie still haunt me to this day.
On TV, it was The Last American Virgin. About seven years old, I closed the door to my parents’ TV room and literally watched the entire movie with my hands on the cable box, ready to change the channel if the doorknob turned. And at nine, my parents rewarded me for good grades by taking me to see Rambo: First Blood Part II. The next day, I started my brief reign as the coolest kid in school.
I should add that I had never seen First Blood, and had no idea Rambo was a sequel – it was just Rocky with a machine gun, which was more than enough for me. This repeated itself a year later when my dad took me to see Aliens (because my mom wanted nothing to do with it). Had no idea of the existence of Alien, but didn’t care in the slightest.
The first R rated film I saw was the original NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET when I was 5… Yes, 5. My older cousins and my sister (who was about 13) snuck me in to the lounge room to watch it with them on VCR without my parents knowing.
Cut to about 3 hours later – I freaked out and wouldn’t go to bed because Freddy was going to get me in my sleep, and my sister had to come clean with my mum and got in big trouble… Sleep was rough for this 5 year old for the next few weeks.
But after that experience my parents became pretty nonchalant about letting me watch R rated films because I became pretty desensitized, and 2 of my favorite films to watch at home on VHS when I was about 6 or 7 years old were PREDATOR and ROBOCOP.
A couple of years later (when I was about 10) I discovered SHOWGIRLS on cable, which was probably my first “sexually” R rated film, and in turn spawned adolescence…
Showgirls was actually NC-17, so you were even more ahead of the curve.
Mine was the same exact experience – seeing NOES at 5 yrs old at home in 1985. I wrote about it…
Aliens. My mom was away on a trip and my dad told me that we would go rent a movie…but “Don’t tell mom.” I enjoyed every freaking minute. While I didn’t know the backstory of Alien, I just enjoyed the whole experience–crazy Bill Paxton, terrified Ripley, and that brave little Newt. And when Ripley came out in that bold, yellow mechanical bitch-slapper…I lost my mind. Good memories.
I was eight years old and was at a sleepover at a friend’s house for his birthday. Terminator 2 had just come out on VHS and his Mom rented it for all of us to watch. That’s the first one I can definitely remember, but there’s an off chance my dad showed me Blazing Saddles before that point.
My first was “Akira”, and it basically made me give up entirely on anything animated in America, at least from the major studios.
Also, strange to see Doug Tennapel featured here, knowing he’s said things just as homophobic as Orson Scott Card.
My parents were always pretty much okay in me watching any movie I thought I could handle. It turned out that movies that disturbed or scared me, I’d just stop watching. But, I do remember my father putting on The Evil Dead for me at some point. On Christmas Eve. Suffice it to say, Santa wound up coming REALLY LATE that year. It certainly scarred me for life. To this day I refuse to watch any horror movie, even the ones that my friends assure me “aren’t even that scary.” The only horror movie I can remember watching after The Evil Dead was The Evil Dead 2 (I swear my father fed off my fear of these movies). I don’t remember much of that one, except for the “swallow your soul” bit.
Don’t know how I turned that in to more a comment about horror movies than R-rated movies, but whatevs.
Am I the only one kind of amused that Judd Apatow is listed as the writer of You Don’t Mess with the Zohan up there? I mean, yes, he was one of the writers of that, but you’d think he’d be more recognizable for other projects.
My mother took me to R-rated films since I was an infant. It was never an issue. Most of the time that was awesome. 1 time it was horrifying. She took me to Last House on the Left. I’m not kidding. I was 6 years old! I was crying, begging for her to take me home, but it was a double-feature at the drive in and she wanted to see what the next film was.
My first R-rated movie was “Glory”. My dad was a ratings stickler, but also really into Civil War history and wanted me to see that movie to learn more about that time period.
Glory was my first R-rated movie too. To this day I have fond recollections of the movie for that reason, even though I would now take issue with parts of it.
Here’s a short little story. My mother took me and a friend to see Conan: The Barbarian, I was 10. In the opening scene, I believe it’s Conan’s mother nursing a baby. My friend descended into blithering idiocy. Maybe it’s the first time he had ever seen a boobie, but I was an old pro at this. I just said “What? She’s feeding her baby.” and he shut up.
It’s not a small thing I that I was seeing R films in the 70’s and 80’s. Those were freaking R RATED FILMS! Today sex scenes, which were almost required for that era of films, are exceedingly rare. Even graphic violence is rare, or stupid CGI. Today most films get R ratings for language, and perhaps some off-color jokes. You young-uns missed out. ;)
It was either LETHAL WEAPON 2 or ROBOCOP. But for the sake of argument, theatrically it was LETHAL WEAPON 2 at some strip mall theater in Norfolk when I was 9 with my parents. Remember thinking Martin Riggs was such a cool character especially when he did the shoulder relocation bit, slamming it into the pole; which I mimicked countless times. But probably my best recollection was catching my first glimpse of breast and female nudity courtesy of Patsy Kensit. Made it somewhat awkward sitting next to my parents, but nonetheless a memorable first ‘R’ movie experience.
Robocop. On VHS at a friend’s house. I was probably 10. I’ll say 10. There were many things that probably rewired my brain that day, but the main ones were Murphy’s death scene, and when Paul McCrane’s character is melted by the toxic waste. Oh, and “Bitches. Leave.”
Runner up was The Terminator not too long afterward, watched in that glorious time between after school and parents getting home from work.
The first one I saw in the theatre, for my 13th birthday, with some friends and my Dad, was Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers (“Oh my God! That’s Luke Skywalker as a cop!”).
I only revisit two of those on a regular basis, though. Guess which ones. Go ahead. Guess.
I know it was PG-13, but the first movie I saw that I associate with being an R-rated experience was Jurassic Park, at age 5, in the theater with my parents and two older brothers. I watched that movie constantly for a whole year when I got it on video some years later. I still love that movie.
I also remember once watching the beginning of Blade with my dad before he turned off the TV and went back to the rental shop to switch movies. I watched it the next time they were away.
Wish I could remember for sure but it was one of:
Alien, Robocop or the Terminator. Probably Robocop.
I was babysitting for a family with cable when I realized it was going to give me a long-awaited chance to see Risky Business. That was quite a treat for my impressionable pre-teen eyes.
GET OFF THE BABYSITTER!
Rebecca DeMornay….good times, good times. ;)
My family had HBO growing up. So my first R rated movie was either Speed or True Lies. This thing is I can’t remember which one. I was 10 when they came out and they started playing on TV around the same time. I know my mom let me watched one and that convinced her to let me see the other.
Behind the Door. With my sister. Not the “green” door, because that would be weird.
All I remember was it was at a drive-in, it starred the Nanny (not that one, the other one) there was (I think) a boobie or 2, and it creeped me out.
For me the first R movie was probably a three way tie between Death Wish, Dirty Harry and Commando. I know I watched all three of those in a very short window with Commando being a theatrical experience and the other two were VHS. My mother and sister went out of town for my sister’s extracurricular activities quite often and so Dad and I would eat Tex-Mex (or chicken fried steaks) and watch guy movies. I think we watched every Eastwood, Bronson, Marvin, Norris, Schwarzenegger and Stallone movie we could lay our hands on and all before my 8th birthday and every subsequent film as well.
As for theatrical, even though I watched Commando before it, the R rated film that I feel has defined my entire relationship with cinema was Die Hard.
Still to this day, I have an entire list of rules of storytelling that I check off in my scripts that are based on the flawlessly executed fundamentals that I learned and absorbed from Die Hard at the ripe age of 8.
In theater: ‘Gladiator’
At Home: ‘Scream’
I’m Asian and grew up in the ’70s in Toronto. Unlike the North American cinemas, the Chinese cinemas in town didn’t seem to care about age restrictions of any kind. From an early age, I saw some of the most horrific kung fu violence imaginable! Blood seemed to be everywhere in every film! I don’t know which film it is, but I still have a vivid memory of a realistic staging of a draw and quartering. The one film that stands out still in my memory is the Flying Guillotine. Tom me, everything seems tame against ’70s Hong Kong films.
First R-rated film my Dad took me to see as a kid was probably Beverly Hills Cop in 1984, the summer I turned ten. I don’t really remember that much about the experience — I certainly don’t remember laughing at any of the jokes — but I do remember being disturbed by the long smear of blood Eddie Murphy leaves on the wall when he gets shot in the arm. After that, Witness was probably the next R I saw theatrically, and, again, all I remember is the bathroom scene where Danny Glover slits some guy’s throat.
First ever, on HBO: Caddyshack. My 20 something aunt and uncle let me watch so they could see my reaction to the Baby Ruth scene. I was 9 or 10, and didn’t get the Chevy Chase scenes at all.
My dad took me to see my 1st R-rated film in the theater: Beverly Hills Cop. It was a privilege.
My first R-rated movie was Last of the Mohicans. My parents took me to see it, I guess to save money on a babysitter. I LOVED it and I still do. I was so excited to brag to all my friends. I was eight.
Never seen an R rated movie. I’m 36, so it’s long been a choice. Much prefer edited versions.