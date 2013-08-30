Big Question: What well-known movie have you never seen?

As you read this, I am just wrapping a week-long globe-trotting vacation with my family. Toshi and Allen and I are having lunch with Bigfoot somewhere in the Pacific Northwest right now.
While we enjoy that, I’d like to share the last of five special vacation articles, where I’ve reached out to a wide array of people I know to answer a different question every day. I sent out the fire questions as part of one big e-mail last week, and I asked people to send me as many of the five responses as they felt like. Some people did one, some people did a few, and several people answered all five.
I would love to hear your responses to these questions as well. When I get back to Los Angeles next weekend, I’m excited to dig in and read all the answers you guys leave, and I hope you enjoyed this week’s articles in the meantime.
FRIDAY
We all have movies we haven’t seen for one reason or another. Can you tell me one film that you haven’t seen but that you want to see, and why haven’t you seen it yet?
JUDD APATOW (writer, “Girls”)
“City Of God.” Jonah Hill tells me to see it very time I see him. I will get to it. I know it will blow my mind. I fear it’s greatness.
Jonah is completely right. “City Of God” is exceptional, and you are correct to fear its greatness.
JASON FLEMYNG (actor, “The Quatermass Experiment”)
I think it’s called “The Cove.” It’s the film about the dolphin slaughters, and I just can’t face it. The film I wish I HADN’T SEEN was “Amour” and back in the day “The Accused.” I couldn’t drive the car after seeing them. They both killed me, and I got a parking ticket.
PAUL MALMONT (novelist, “The Astounding, The Amazing and The Unknown”)
I”m a huge fan of this director. I”ve seen almost all of his movies. Yet somehow I”ve managed to miss the one movie that put him on the map and I have a feeling I”ll probably never see it. As a film fan, this is embarrassing, but I”ll stand up and admit it: My name is Paul Malmont and I”ve never seen David Lynch”s “Eraserhead”.
I like that there are certain films by my favorite filmmakers that I haven’t gotten to yet. I would hate to think that the only thing I had to look forward to as a film fan were new movies. I think it’s important to save some great films to savor from time to time, and I don’t think the goal of any film fan should be to just run down a checklist. There are films that I might not be in the right mood for until years after I buy them, but it’s great to have those films on-hand for when the moment finally strikes.
GERRY DUGGAN (writer, “Nova”)
That film used to be “Lawrence Of Arabia” for me, but I waited to see it in 70MM at the Arclight. I knew enough not to try and enjoy it on a small screen. I’m glad I waited.
This is great, and I do my best to take people to see “Lawrence” every time in plays 70MM here in Los Angeles. I feel like it’s one of the great examples of a film that works best in a theater, and I’ve never had someone tell me after seeing it that they felt like it was a waste of their three hours.
PAUL SCHEER (actor, “The League”)
“Mad Max.” I don’t know why I’ve never seen it but I never seem to be in the mood for it. I know it’s supposed to be good and people love it. But I’ve never seen any of the “Mad Max” films and I guess I should but I never do.
Wait… so you haven’t seen “The Road Warrior”? I may have to stage an intervention if that’s true, Paul.
ALBERT PYUN (director, “Radioactive Dreams”)
I haven’t seen “AntiChrist” because I am as yet too impressionable.
PAUL DINI (creator, “Tower Prep”)
“To Kill A Mockingbird.” I somehow have it in my head I have to read the book first, but every time I pick up the book, I think, “Why bother? Sooner or later I’ll see the movie.”
Wow. I’m surprised by this one, but I shouldn’t be. After all, it’s one of those films that can easily look like it’s just going to be homework, all message, but it’s not that at all. I think people are surprised when they do see it to find that it’s thrilling and scary and funny in places and brutally sad at times. If you ever want to change that, Paul, I will drive a copy to your house.
DAVID HAYTER (actor, “The Castle Of Cagliostro”)
I try to see everything I can, though I need to have a Fellini festival in my house sometime. I have never seen “The Grapes Of Wrath,” though it was playing on TV in Austin, as I was getting dressed to go to the film festival, and the writing was amazing. (And funny…? Wow. One word — “Dustbowl”.) I have to admit that I have never been able to get through “Double Indemnity,” though I have tried twice. (Which I believe is referred to as “Quadruple Indemnity”.)
I have also managed to miss a full one and a half of the TRANSFORMERS movies, but so far, my life does not seemed to have suffered for it.
You may survive the lack of “Transformers” movies in your life, David. I love your reaction to “Grapes,” though, and it’s something that is often true when we finally see a classic film that we’ve only heard about. They tend to be far more than whatever their reputation is, and that liveliness, that surprise that we feel when a classic turns out to be rowdy or weird or hard-to-define, is part of what I have always loved about working my way back through the history of film.
SCOTT DERRICKSON (director, “Beware The Night”)
“Stagecoach.” I love Westerns and have seen most classics in the genre, but not this one. It’s certainly a movie I am supposed to see, but that makes watching it a kind of homework. I’ll often watch silent films or European films or independent films out of moviegoer discipline… but I can’t do that with a Western. I can only watch a Western because I feel like watching a Western, and I’ve just never really felt like watching “Stagecoach.” Maybe it’s because the title is really boring.
I am curious how you react if you finally do end up seeing it. There are so many movies that have been built on top of the bones of “Stagecoach” that I feel like you’ll recognize it. To some degree, there are movies that we ingest as film fans whether we realize it or not, and by the time we finally do see them, we’ve already processed much of what makes them great because we’ve seen it diffused out through hundreds of other films.
DEREK HAAS (novelist, “The Silver Bear”)
I haven’t seen “Sorcerer,” and I’m dying to see it. The Friedkin movie with Roy Scheider. I have no idea why I haven’t seen other than I always forget the name of it when I’m thinking about downloading a movie. The name doesn’t match the film so it never come to me. I had to look it up just now to answer this question.
You’re in luck, Derek. Friedkin finally got the rights to the film back and he’s working right now to restore it and get it ready for a major theatrical re-release followed by what I hope will be a spectacular Blu-ray. It’s amazing, and the idea that you’ll get to see it in theaters for the first time should have you very excited.
KEITH CALDER (producer, “All The Boys Love Mandy Lane”)
I still haven’t seen the original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” I wasn’t allowed to watch R-rated films as a kid, and I’m only now catching up to the 70s and 80s horror classics. I keep avoiding “Texas Chainsaw” because I want to see it with an audience of people who also haven’t seen the film. I just haven’t figured out the right way to set that up yet.
Oooooh. I want to be there when you see it because I want to talk to you immediately afterwards. I think “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is not just a great horror film, but a great film. When I look at that movie, I am baffled about how Hooper never quite put it together like that again, but he certainly wouldn’t be the only filmmaker who has one great moment that shines brighter than the rest of their work.
GEOFF LATULIPPE (writer/director, “Untitled Paramount comedy”)
I’ve only ever seen about 15 minutes of “Reservoir Dogs.” I don’t know why I’ve never rectified that. Otherwise, I can’t think of anything “classic” that I want to see that I never have.
I actually just alerted the WGAw and all the studios to this fact, Geoff, and we’ll be needing you to go ahead and pack up and move out of LA now, please.
BETH SCHACTER (writer/director, “Normal Adolescent Behavior”)
I can’t see “United 93.” I mean, I know I have to and I love Paul Greengrass but I can’t sit through it. I saw it from the ground, I’m not sure I can see it from the sky.
On the other side is “Marley & Me.” I’ve seen it, but only in pieces. I can’t sit down and forget that its a movie. No way. I mean… no way.
I don’t have any problem with people who know that they can’t see a movie because of something in the film. “United 93” caused me to have an intense visceral reaction when I saw it, and I think I was one of the calmest people in the theater. And with “Marley & Me,” if you love dogs at all, that film is damn close to being a war crime.
JENSEN KARP (owner, Gallery1988, JASH, Tyson/Givens Marketing)
“Midnight Cowboy.” It was my dad’s favorite movie, and you just grow up assuming you’ll hate anything your parents love. I just kept pushing it further and further as I grew up and now with him passed, I just never want to close that chapter I guess? Just to have something to get to from his checklist is nice, but I’m sure I’ll see it one day.
Man, I would love to talk to your dad to ask him why “Midnight Cowboy” is his favorite movie. That’s a pretty unusual choice, and while I can imagine it would hit someone hard at the time it was released, for it to stay his favorite film over the last 40 years, it must have been something very particular that he responded to.
SCOTT FRANK (screenwriter, “Get Shorty”)
It’s a long and embarrassing list, but one that sticks out is “Fight Club.” Never saw it. I have no idea why not. I keep telling myself that I want to see it the right way, on the big screen. But how? When?
I will let you know if I see any revival screening of it happening in LA at any point, Scott, as long as I can come with you so we can talk afterwards. In fact, that’s the one thing I feel about most of this list. I hope you all get to see all of these films, and I’d really like to be there when you do.
TRAVIS STEVENS (producer, “The Aggression Scale”)
“Repulsion.” I have no idea. Maybe it’s the title?
Ooooh. Another tough one. There is nothing easy about “Repulsion,” and I get the feeling that no matter when you see it in your life as a film fan, it packs a brutal punch.
DAVID PRIOR (DVD producer, “Panic Room”)
“The Sound of Music.” I didn’t see it young, I was generally never a big fan of musicals (with a few notable and well-loved exceptions), and it easily slipped by the wayside as years went on. I must own three different editions of it on DVD. All in the shrink wrap. I will get to it one day….
This is another one of those films that I feel like you’ll recognize from start to finish when you do finally sit down to watch that. “Sound Of Music” got totally and completely absorbed by pop culture, and I’m willing to bet you’ve seen hundreds of references to it over the years in films you have seen.
DOUG TENNAPEL (writer/artist, “Tommysaurus Rex”)
I haven”t seen “Paranormal Activity 2,” simply because I don”t enjoy being terrified. The first movie did such a number on me that I didn”t want to subject myself to the superior horror work that I experienced on the first movie. That”s right. It does it”s job so well that I want to see it but can”t.
I know many people who can’t watch horror films because they have responses that go way beyond “I liked it” or “I didn’t like it.” I love to be terrified, but that was something I learned over time. The first few times I saw horror films, I almost couldn’t process what I was watching. Learning how and why those movies hit me that hard is part of what made me who I am now, and I love anything that makes me feel that way again. If you don’t, I certainly can’t fault you for that.
LUCKY MCKEE (director, “The Woods”)
I just checked the big one off of my list a couple months ago. “Lawrence Of Arabia.” I was waiting to get the opportunity to see it in a theater, but I ended up giving out and watching it on my set up at home. It’s a fairly good film if you’ve never seen it. Heh.
GREG LONGSTREET (publicist)
A ton!!! I do love movies, but I”m not that guy who just sees it all. I admire those who can just absorb all that cinema. For me, it”s all about what draws me in – if my interest is piqued then I”m. I”ve never seen “The Maltese Falcon,” but I”m sure there will come a time where I”ll say “why not” and sit down to finally watch it. That”s if “Die Hard” isn”t on… BUT IT”S ALWAYS ON!!!!
It’s been a great week, and everyone who participated, both in the articles and in the comments sections, I thank you deeply. I do not often get a chance to disconnect from my job or from the day-to-day cycle, and so these articles represent that rare moment I can step away, and I couldn’t have done it without the help of all of you.
What I hope this does, more than anything, is spur you to share your own secret shame, those titles you’ve never quite worked your way around to seeing. I have a huge list of titles that qualify for this, including several films by Kurosawa and Berman’s “Fanny & Alexander,” and I love that I have so many good films and great experiences to look forward to in the years ahead. I still feel like out of the literally millions of you who read our site every month, we only ever hear from a small percentage of you, and I would love to change that.
I think mine would either have to be Close Encounters or 2001. I might have to change that soon since you can’t seem to say enough about 2001 and I am just waiting for my mind to be blown. Luckily for me, I took a film class back in college that showed all the great American classics so I thought I had my bases covered but it looks like its time to give A Space Odyssey a shot!
While 2001 can end up being a surreal experience, Close Encounters is very much it’s overall equal. As mentioned in the comments above, many parts of CE have been copied by others and will feel familiar, but CE was the first one there.
I found 2001 to be a far superior film than Close Encounters, both technically and because of all the interesting ideas put forth by Stanley Kubrick. While Close Encounters is a landmark in the history of Sci-Fi cinema, 2001 is, in my opinion, one of the greatest movies ever made.
I’ve never seen Schindler’s List. I want to, but, who’s ever in the mood to watch a movie like that?
Exactly how I feel. Never seen it either.
Ditto,Carl.
I saw it a the cinema when it came out.
I was glad to see it but I never want to see it again.
If you want to see it, you really should. Just make an effort to do it. It’s not an easy film to watch, but it’s not exactly Salo or A Serbian Film either. Think of it as an important experience you want to have, rather than something you need to be “in the mood” for.
I haven’t seen it either and I’ve owned the DVD for several years. I’m afraid of it. Then again, the buzz on Saving Private Ryan was similar and that was OK.
I lovelovelove movies but I’m from Sweden and I have never seen a film by Ingmar Bergman…*blasphemy
Actually that seems like a pretty rational response to a “national treasure”.
Haha – I like you!
Spielberg’s ’70s filmography. Several important “old” movies and plenty of contemporary titles that are either not a priority or a point of interest.
I knew mine the moment I read the quetion, because is sort-of-on-purpose.
Miyazaki movies are good for the soul. Are cleansing experiences. You don’t have to be in any particular mood to enjoy them, they work trough you and are different every time.
Yet.
I haven’t seen Princess Mononoke.
Once I realizad that was the only one I haven’t seen (I know, he has a new movie coming out now, but he won’t live forever) I pushed it. And pushed it.
I own it, but I like to have one undiscovered Miyazaki yet. I know the time will come, and it will be glorious. Right now it’s like a treasure right there, waiting to be discovered.
I have never seen A Few Good Men. Only time I started to watch it was with a group of friends and I had to walk out of the room because everyone was quoting the movie lines as they were being said and I was so distracting. And I just have never bumped it to the top of the netflix list ahead of other things I really want to see.
That’s an excellent point…too often, popular-famous movies get absorbed into the pop-culture osmosis so thoroughly that, by the time you actually sit down and watch it, it’s like you’re just marking time between all of the famous lines and iconic images. Even brilliant films can get tainted this way.
It’s a good movie, but the high points are the lines that you’ve already heard a million times. I was fortunate enough to see this movie when I was fairly young, so I didn’t know the origin of the phrase “You can’t handle the truth!” until I saw the film.
Psycho. I was too young when it first came out, then I developed a dislike of Tony Perkins while in high school so wouldn’t watch because of that, then I’ve seen/heard so much about it since then that I’m now “Why bother?” Plus, scaredy-cat.
Annie Hall. So many people say the humor is great, but I just can’t get over the nebbish character he plays in all his movies. It just seems so one note. And well, it also beat Star Wars for Best Picture. So screw that.
Try Take the Money and Run first. Then go from there.
Annie Hall. So many people say the humor is great, but I just can’t get over the nebbish character he plays in all his movies. It just seems so one note. And well, it also beat Star Wars for Best Picture. So screw that.
ANIIE HALL is greatness is not in Woody Allen’s character, it’s in Diane Keaton’s.
She’s the original ‘Manic Pixie Dream Girl’.
Blade Runner. Not sure why, but just never sat through it in its entirety. Titanic. Again, not sure why but never had an interest in it. Felt like I’ve seen it a million times with all the homages and references to it in other shows and films though. Also, none of the Linklater/Hawke/Delpy movies. For.. personal reasons.
I am not to blame for mine. Gance’s Napoleon hasn’t been shown anywhere near me since I was a kid and didn’t know it would never come out on dvd. Anyone know if any of the bootleg and/or foreign versions are decent watching? I have a region-free player.
I’ve never seen ET , Close Encounters Of The Third Kind or Titanic. I resist going to movies people rave about because they are rarely as outstanding as ‘advertised’ by friends and family.
You’re talking about two of the most successful movies of all time. You’re just being an elitist hipster. Ooooooh, you’re too cool.
Forrest Gump and The Sound of Music.
FORREST GUMP is an abomination.
It’s a black-hearted, right-wing screed that, somehow, managed to convince the entire world it was a nice, heart-warming movie about a simple man.
All the while, in actual REALITY, the movie openly hated everything that the sixties seemed to stand for.
But the soundtrack sold millions. And the movie won Oscars.
I’ve seen all but 3 IMDB Top250 films — The Hunt, Before Sunrise, and Life of Pi. For that last, I know a lot about the movie, and Drew didn’t have kind words about the movie, and I believe his review.
Watching all the great films and highly recommended had Diabolique, High and Low, How to Train Your Dragon, La Grande Illusion, White Heat, and Children of Men. I avoided all of these films, but I wound up strongly liking them all. They are among my favorite films. Maybe because I thought I’d dislike them, and they surprised me.
I liked Life of Pi the first time….but the ending bothered me. The second time I watched it, i LOVED the movie. It just all clicked.
^ I feel the same way about Life of Pi. On first viewing, I was focused very much on the survival aspects of the story, and was almost stressed. Catching the movie a second or third time allows you to relax and be awed by the visual filmmaking.
I was never too keen on Children of Men until I watched it. I thought it was just another stupid dystopian Blade Runner knockoffs, but it is truly a great film
I really liked Life of Pi. I don’t recall Drew’s review, but he’s been lurching out of the grove of reason a lot lately. The people who don’t like it seem have problems with the idea of a God, and that distaste taints the film.
Wow, I almost find it offensive to think Life of Pi is in the top 250. I don’t think it is very good and certainly not deserving of a spot on a list of greats. I haven’t seen Sunrise since it was new, but I think if you plan on watching it, you should plan on watching two more. I’d like to sit down and watch it again.
Jaws, Schindler’s List, and Die Hard are probably the best answers for me. Although many of the films mentioned by others, I have yet to see as well.
I’m so familiar with some films that I never end up placing them on my to-do list. I know everything there is to know about Psycho – so why should it jump higher on the list than an intriguing foreign film I’ve yet to discover? It’s a Wonderful Life, 2001, To Kill a Mockingbird…I have lots of watching to do, and I feel like I’ve seen these films already.
The laundry list of “well-known” films I’ve neglected to sit through is embarrassing when I lay it out – but when I compare it to the list of lesser known treasures I have seen, from the black and white era (The Louis Pasteur Story, The Bank Dick, David Lean’s Great Expectations, Alexander Nevsky, the near entirety of the Marx Brothers canon, etc) or further on, I don’t feel so bad.
I know you’re not the only adult who hasn’t seen DIE HARD but don’t you think you ought to change that?
I’ve seen part 2 and enjoyed it. I’ll get to it one day.
You might be disappointed by it since the whole thing has been done to death and the experience could end up an exercise in cliche. But there wouldn’t be a cliche to begin with without the original. Go in with lowered expectations and remember you’re watching the one that started it all.
Fanny & Alexander is one of my favorite films ever. The ending is devastating to me in its effectiveness. Absolute perfection; which is strange that the line I’m thinking of is not in Bergman’s published screenplay. You can safely sit through the shortened theatrical version if you don’t want the whole TV series version; they are both highly effective and memorable. Side note: Fanny & Alexander was the first movie I ever watched on cable, although I can’t remember if it was HBO or what.
Schindler’s List. I just think that you have to be in a certain mood to watch it, and I haven’t had the mood AND the 4 hours to watch it yet.
Also, I’m told The Godfather is great, but I haven’t yet had the chance.
Make sure you’re watching the restored version–since The Godfather films–the first two were ungodly ugly prior to those restorations.
Who doesn’t have many of these “You Call Yourself A Film Person and Haven’t Seen….”?
SCHINDLER’S LIST.
DOUBLE INDEMNITY
HIGH NOON
M
Any Marx Brothers
(For the record, I’m trying to see classic films in theaters, rather than on video)
And how do I get on the “If you haven’t seen it, Drew will take you to see it and talk about it after” list?!
Because that would be a blast!
(You know where to find me, Drew…)
Ive yet to make it through Cleopatra, Sound of Music or Doctor Zhiago(?) Each year TCM plays them around Oscar season, Ill always schedule it on my DVR, programming it for manual deletion, and it will sit for two weeks without even playing either film once. Out of those three Cleopatra interest me the most just due to the backstory on the filming. I saw it was available on Netflix streaming but the image was horrible so I watched only about twenty minutes before bailing on it. Hopefully will come across a reasonable bluray copy soon.
None of The Godfather movies or Citizen Kane.
I am so full of shame :(
THE SEARCHERS
I have it here on blu-ray but I just can’t muster up the motivation to watch it.
I much prefer Sergio Leone’s gritty, violent westerns than John Ford’s big Hollywood ones.
The Searchers is as intimate and in its own way, as dark, as anything Leone did (although not Leone-esque in style).
Yeah, that VistaVision, super-crisp Hollywood falseness is what turns me off just about all Hollywood westerns of that era.
With my westerns I want ugly dudes sweating on the plains of Spain, not perfect make-up and pristine gingham dresses for the women and John Wayne with his neck-kerchief perfectly placed.
Maybe I’ll give it a shot this weekend. I bought it because it was cheap and I know it’s a classic.
Hmmm. I’d hate to have anyone miss out on the pleasures of John Ford. I’ll say this though, there’s a reason John Ford is considered one of the best directors in history. The man knows how to frame, light, and shoot a beautiful image. Iconography, really. It’s pristine and perfect and unrealistic in the way that Leonardo’s “The Last Supper” is pristine, perfect, and looks nothing like actual 1st century Judea. The “falseness” you’re referring to just strikes me as artistry. I mean, TGTBATU is absolutely a fantastical unrealistic vision as well, it’s just serving a different master and a different purpose.
I hope this doesn’t come off as me arguing with you, because I certainly don’t intend to. I’d just hate to have someone who’s a big fan of Leone to miss out on the work of one of Leone’s favorite filmmakers. I will say this though, I do think for many people nowadays (myself included) you need to see a few Fords before you really get a sense of what he’s trying to do.
Okay.
Seven Samuraii. And I’m a big movie watcher. I love The Magnificent Seven. Hell, I bought that Blu-ray box set with all the bad sequels. And in high school I watched Rashomon in an English class and was blown away. In grad school I used Ran as part of a project on King Lear. And yet, I haven’t seen Seven Samuraii, and really any other Kurosawa movie. Writing this now, though, has led me to move it to the top of my queue.
Same. I have had a Kurosawa box set on my shelf for 7 or 8 years and have yet to watch any of them. Embarrassing. One of these days….
Forgot about that one too. It’s been in my netflix queue for years too.
Goonies. I know.
My first response is that I’ve never seen “It’s a Wonderful Life”, in either color or B&W. Just no real desire to see it.
After reading the comments, though, it occurs to me that I don’t think I’ve seen more than one or two Woody Allen movies: Sleeper, All You Really Wanted to Know About Sex, and Mighty Aphrodite (because of Mira Sorvino).
I always thought that IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE was grossly over-long and over-praised.
I’m sure there are legions of people who would prove me wrong.
I absolutely hate It’s A Wonderful Life! When people burble about how it’s a “Christmas classic” I want to smack them and ask if they’ve ever paid attention to what it’s about?!? They should’ve called it It’s A Terrible Life or, better yet, George Bailey: Bitch Boy of the Universe! This poor schmuck’s entire life is nothing but one act of martyrdom after another and after he’s driven to suicidal despair, happy ending! Bah. And who names a kid Zuzu?
Citizen Kane and The Godfather 2.
I am 42 and I have never seen a “Rocky”, “Karate Kid”, or “Back to the Future”.
I have seen every Spielberg film as he is my favorite director, yet the one film I haven’t seen is the one that won best picture: Schindler’s List. It’s one of those films that I desperately want to see, but I find it hard to be in the right frame of mind to see it. I think I’ll just have to sit down and watch it at some point.
I’ve never watched a Woody Allen movie (Antz and What’s Up, Tiger Lily? don’t count). Maybe it’s because they arrive with the regularity of a newspaper on your doorstep every morning, so there’s no real anticipation for the next one. And I’ve only seen a handful of Akira Kurosawa films.
I was like you, but then I went through a period many years ago where I watched every Woody Allen movie I could find on VHS (yes, it was that long ago).
I became obsessed with his movies for that time. I think it stopped around the time he released CELEBRITY. But I watched some of his more oddball movies like SHADOWS AND FOG and MANHATTAN MURDER MYSTERY and loved them.
My favourite Woody ALlen movie of all time is a tie between BULLETS OVER BROADWAY and CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS
Blue Jasmine is terrific, and you can catch it in theaters right now…
Some people just don’t like his films. I think he’s one of the best filmmakers in the history of the medium, and I anticipate every new film he makes. If you have Netflix streaming, watch Manhattan (the only Allen film currently on the service). If you don’t like that, you will never be converted.
I haven’t seen United 93. I just don’t think I could take it. My birthday is September 11. My parents had come to town and were going to take me to breakfast. We ended up watchin g cable news for about 36 straight hours.
I had friends living in Manhattan.
I’ve never seen Pretty Woman, Rain Man, Jerry McGuire, or Love, Actually.
As the family member of a victim, I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever watch that movie.
You should check out Love Actually though.
Casablanca. There are others, but this one has been sitting on my shelf for a while….
Lately I have been working to discover older films that I have heard about for years, as well as ones that I have only recently discovered the existence of. It is fun.
Some recent viewings have included:
Paths of Glory (fantastic);
Two Lane Blacktop (fantastic);
House (weird and wonderful);
Repo Man (Not sure… need to watch it again).
As you can see, I have a bit of a thing for Criterion as of late….
I want to watch a Rock n’ Roll High School/Repo Man double feature.
First, I have to admit….I saw Lawrence of Arabia (on BluRay) for the first time ever this year…I’m sorry, but it sort of was a waste of 3+ hours. I don’t judge movies for their time…I judge them on how they hold up against all of the ones that came after. The movie did nothing for me.
As for a well known movie I’ve never seen….. Gone With The Wind would probably be tops. Maybe one day
You can’t judge a movie by the ones that came after it. Those weren’t made yet… Do you judge Beethoven by Phillip Glass?
I actually love Lawrence of Arabia, but I’ve never been able to stay awake through it. I consider that my fault, not the film’s. But damn, it’s SO LONG. So I feel like I’ve never really seen it. Even though I’ve watched it several times.
Of course you can judge a movie based on the ones that came after it. you can acknowledge that one was first, and that it probably inspired the later movies. And you should appreciate the fact that the later (preferred) movie probably wouldn’t exist without the older one….but the fact remains, it doesn’t mean I have to like the old one.
It all depends on which one you were exposed to first.
Lots of ’em. Godfather II, Lawrence of Arabia, Bergman’s filmography, etc.
Blade Runner is one of ’em and I feel like part of it is the fact that there’s so many versions of it out there I don’t know which one to watch.
Watch The Final Cut.
I don’t really have a lot of well-known films that I haven’t seen. I try to see every movie that I’m interested in seeing, and that covers a lot of ground. Hence my moniker.
But there’s one filmmaker that I’ve just never gotten around to. Not really avoided, just haven’t managed to see. I’ve never seen a Peter Greenaway film. Not a single one. People have told me that I should. Maybe I would even like his films. Perhaps someday I will get to it. Maybe even soon. Just to see what I think. He’s like the one flavor I haven’t sampled. Maybe it’s time.
I still haven’t seen One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. I have read the book, though.
Gone With The Wind, but I wanted to see it with my wife and we have been busy. We have been married 32 years, but you understand..
Lawrence of Arabia and Raging Bull for me. I think my problem is that for a lot of these kinds of films, I want to give them the time and attention that they deserve. And, I just don’t have enough time.
If you dont mind me asking, why did you use that as D. Hayter’s credit?
Gone with the wind and the original Solaris. I have yet to see anything by Andrei Tarkovsky, and I plan to start with Solaris once I get my hands on a Region B blu-ray of it.
Currently working on getting all the classics that I haven’t seen on Blu-ray, since the chances I will see them in the Cinema in Holland are slim. But there are also a lot I do own but haven’t seen yet. Mostly horror movies; Psycho, TCM, Exorcist, Halloween , The Romero’s, Evil Dead sequels. Never in the mood for Horror, tried re-watching Evil Dead a while back but turned it of after 5 minutes, saw it first when I was 9, and that might be the reason I never feel like watching the old horrors.
And lots of other movies I own but haven’t seen yet; Gone with the wind, Dr Zhivago, RAN etc.
And than movies I still need to obtain like Citizen Kane, Blow Out, Bicycle Thieves, Princess Bride , few Kubricks… the list is endless. And that makes me very happy because How to kill a Mockingbird, Casablanca, The Shining, Ladykilllers, and Dr. Strangelove just to name a few which I all watched recently are all experiences that give me high hopes for all the others classics still out there.
Someone call Scott Frank. “Fight Club” is screening three times in September at Arclight. 9/15 and 9/18 at Arclight Hollywood (the 18th is a 21+ screening – yay booze!) and 9/25 at Arclight Sherman Oaks. I have seen this film many, many times since 1999 but I only saw it in theaters once. I can’t wait to see it again.