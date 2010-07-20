Big Star bassist Andy Hummel dies at 59

It’s another sad day for Big Star fans everywhere: the band’s founding bassist Andy Hummel has died, a mere four months since the passing of founding member Alex Chilton.

Hummel succumbed to a two-year battle with cancer yesterday (July 19) at age 59.

Big Star’s current bassist Ken Stringfellow first Tweeted the news yesterday: “Another sad loss for Big Star fans as Andy Hummel passes away after long illness.”

Hummel performed on the first two Big Star records, the legendary “#1” and “Radio City,” before departing in the mid-’70s. He last performed with his former bandmates, though, in March this year, as part of a Big Star reunion-turned-tribute after singer/songwriter Alex Chilton died right before the festival.

Chris Bell, the band’s founding guitarist and Hummel’s best friend from high school, died in 1978. Drummer Jody Stephens is now the only surviving founding member of Big Star.