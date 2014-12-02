Bilbo defies Gandalf to save dwarves and take a hit off the One Ring in ‘Hobbit’ clip

12.02.14

All stories must – eventually – come to the end. And so it is with Peter Jackson”s foray into Middle Earth. But before we say our final good-byes to Bilbo, Gandalf, and the rest of the gang, they have to win the battle…if not the war. 

In this new clip, Party King Thranduil is over this hella boring fight. He will spill no more Elven blood in the defense of lame non-Elves. But the dwarves are in grave danger! Someone must go to warn them. Perhaps someone who can turn invisible? Gandalf tries to be a good sponsor and shut down that train of thought, but the power of the Precious is too strong. Bilbo will save the day, even if it means taking another hit off that sweet, sweet One Ring.

“The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies” will be in theaters on December 17. You can find out what our movie critic Drew McWeeny thought of it over here.

