Bill Clinton shoots a cameo for ‘The Hangover 2’

11.15.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

It appears a coincidental appearance by the former President of the United States has resulted in a very special cameo in “The Hangover 2.”

President Bill Clinton was in Bangkok, Thailand giving a speech over the weekend to deliver a speech on clean energy.  According to People, Clinton ended up taking time out of his day to shoot a short cameo in Todd Phillips “Hangover” sequel. 

The highly-anticipated comedy will reunite stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Justin Bartha, but it’s been the cameos that have been creating a slew of controversy.  Mike Tyson had a semi-comeback after his funny turn in the first film, but when word leaked Phillips planned on bringing in Mel Gibson for a cameo in “Hangover 2,” there was a slew of protests.  Eventually, the director replaced Gibson with the less controversial Liam Neeson. 

The 42nd President of the United States has appeared in numerous documentaries, but this is reportedly his first on screen cameo in a narrative film to date.

“The Hangover 2” is scheduled for release on May 26, 2011

 

