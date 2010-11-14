Bill Clinton shoots a cameo for ‘The Hangover 2’

It appears a coincidental appearance by the former President of the United States has resulted in a very special cameo in “The Hangover 2.”
President Bill Clinton was in Bangkok, Thailand giving a speech over the weekend to deliver a speech on clean energy. According to People, Clinton ended up taking time out of his day to shoot a short cameo in Todd Phillips “Hangover” sequel.
The highly-anticipated comedy will reunite stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Justin Bartha, but it’s been the cameos that have been creating a slew of controversy. Mike Tyson had a semi-comeback after his funny turn in the first film, but when word leaked Phillips planned on bringing in Mel Gibson for a cameo in “Hangover 2,” there was a slew of protests. Eventually, the director replaced Gibson with the less controversial Liam Neeson.
The 42nd President of the United States has appeared in numerous documentaries, but this is reportedly his first on screen cameo in a narrative film to date.
“The Hangover 2” is scheduled for release on May 26, 2011
I really dislike spoilers like this being ruined in the article’s title. I guess this is the world we live in now. Good luck with your page hits.
Hear, hear.
Sigh – What makes you think this is *really* a spoiler? Yes. It’s a cameo. But the Mike Tyson cameo was the centerpiece of advertising for the first movie months in advance. Some cameos are meant as surprises, some are just small roles by odd and familiar people… Certainly People Magazine, which broke the story, included Clinton’s name in the headline, as did every other major publication to run the story.
-Daniel
Daniel, I would suggest that all the publications were wrong in running it. Just like they were wrong in running the *intended surprise* of Mel Gibson being in the film. I think we’ve reached the point where the media is going to try and run everything for hits, surprises be damned, and we’re all worst off for it. As velocityknown points out, we pretty much know who is showing up so far, and it’s impossible to have that fresh experience in theatres.
This movie’s getting a little too crazy with the cameos and appearances. Paul Giamatti, Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson, Liam Neeson. Getting worried.
Such hypocrisy that a convicted rapist like Mike Tyson, who is also a racist and a mindless, violent thug, can be in the movie and no one minds. Yet when an artist like Mel Gibson has a chance for a small cameo, the liberal whiners of Hollywood get their collective panties in a bunch.
I hate when whiney morons constantly WHINE about whiney liberals. Shut up already, whiner.
The rapist versus guy-yelling-at-ex-girlfriend point is well made. I wouldn’t call that “whining.” Tyson was a thug. Gibson has more than 30 years on screen and he’s personally helped a lot of people. The only thing that will keep his humiliations current is media scumbags with an axe to grind. And that is a protest, by the way. A whine would be “that’s not fair.”
Ruins it for me. What happened to shock value and the element of surprise. This movie is reaching will all of the cameos.
It’s Clinton’s first VOLUNTARY appearance in a fictional film. He made a big stink about Zemeckis using him in digital representation in Contact (a la Forrest Gump). Still not enough to make me pay to see Hangover 2. I would have gone to the Gibson version though.
You would of went to see a movie because of a Mel Gibson cameo?? 10 dollars for a Mel Gibson cameo. That’s a lot. I know I’ll be seeing the film, hoping it’s atleast somewhat as good as the first.
