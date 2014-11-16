Bill Cosby ‘does not intend to dignify these allegations with any comment’

Bill Cosby “does not does not intend to dignify these allegations with any comment,” his attorney says

Bill Cosby”s lawyer, John P. Schmitt, released a statement on Cosby”s website, saying: “Over the last several weeks, decade-old, discredited allegations against Mr. Cosby have resurfaced.”

“SNL” ratings continue rebounding with host Woody Harrelson

After a dismal start followed by a season high with Chris Rock, “SNL”s” ratings slipped last night, but were still solid as viewers are starting to warm to the new cast. PLUS: “SNL” shows why the Internet shouldn”t write TV shows, “SNL” pokes fun at NYC”s new pot policy in epic filmed short, and “SNL” had a “True Detective” “reunion,” and happy 21st birthday, Pete Davidson!

It”s a “Dawson”s Creek” reunion!

James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson posed for a photo together on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian to visit India”s “Big Brother”

Like Pamela Anderson before her, Kardashian is set to meet with the housemates on “Bigg Boss.”