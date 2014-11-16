Bill Cosby ‘does not intend to dignify these allegations with any comment’

Bill Cosby “does not does not intend to dignify these allegations with any comment,” his attorney says
Bill Cosby”s lawyer, John P. Schmitt, released a statement on Cosby”s website, saying: “Over the last several weeks, decade-old, discredited allegations against Mr. Cosby have resurfaced.”

