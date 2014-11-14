Bill Cosby”s booking on Letterman next week canceled as rape allegations resurface

Cosby was scheduled to appear on Wednesday”s “Late Late Show,” but his guest spot has been replaced by Regis Philbin with no explanation. This is the 2nd time in a month that a Cosby booking has been dropped. The first was the Queen Latifah show. Cosby”s rape allegations have led to many recent headlines, from Hannibal Buress mentioning them to Cosby”s meme generator to one of his alleged victims writing today in the Washington Post, “Bill Cosby raped me. Why did it take 30 years for people to believe my story?”

Fox gives “The Mindy Project” 6 more episodes

The expansion of this season from 15 to 21 episodes amounts to a vote of confidence from Fox”s new regime.

Bradley Whitford joins “Happyish”

He replaces Rhys Ifans on the Showtime pilot that originally starred Philip Seymour Hoffman, playing Steve Coogan”s boss.

Greg Berlanti will be the head writer for next year”s Oscars

The TV honcho behind “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Everwood” and many other shows is among the new faces the behind the scenes of next year”s telecast.

Jon Stewart tells Reddit: I “savor” every time a “Daily Show “correspondent” breaks character

“My greatest joys on the show were trying to make Stephen (Colbert) break, or the other correspondents,” Stewart says in an Ask Me Anything. “Because you felt as though you had accomplished something somewhat Herculean. It's not easy to tickle those folks, but when it happens, you savor it.”

“Community” creator Dan Harmon is coming out with a book of essays

Due out in 2016, Harmon”s essay collection will “present a mix of the author”s recollections, musings, and riffs,” according to publisher Doubleday.

ABC”s “New Year”s Rockin” Eve” adds One Direction and Charli XCX

Taylor Swift will headline the Ryan Seacrest-hosted “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin” Eve,” and Jenny McCarthy and Fergie will also be back.

Alfonso Ribeiro may have to leave “Dancing”

Ribeiro reportedly has a very bad back injury.

“The Lizzie Borden Chronicles” adds Jonathan Banks and Jessy Schram

The “Breaking Bad” alum will play Lizzie Borden”s business associate, while “Veronica Mars” alum Schram will play an actress who befriends Lizzie.

Jimmy Kimmel”s “This Week in Unnecessary Censorship” meets “Sesame Street”

See how Kimmel celebrated “Sesame”s” 45th anniversary.