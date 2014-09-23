Bill Hader once wrote a sketch with Seth Meyers and John Mulaney that should've gone to air: a “Silence of the Lambs”-themed talk show with a most unexpected host. Just think of it and dream, particularly if you're “a great big fat person.”
Bill Hader Wants a ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Talk Show
Louis VIrtel 09.23.14 4 years ago
