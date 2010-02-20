Bill Pullman is ‘Nathan’s’ finest for NBC pilot

02.21.10 8 years ago
Bill Pullman is getting back into business with NBC.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Independence Day” and “Zero Effect” star has booked one of the leads in the NBC comedy pilot “Nathan Vs. Nurture.”
The pilot, written by Moses Port and David Guarascio, focuses on a successful heart surgeon (Jay Harrington), who’s reunited with his biological father and three siblings 35 years after he was put up for adoption.
Pullman will play Arthur, the father who latches onto his newly recovered eldest son as a diversion from his other three underachieving children.
While Pullman has mostly shied away from television projects, he did an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” two years ago and also starred in NBC’s limited-run series “Revelations” back in 2005.
Pullman’s next film is “The Killer Inside Me,” which premiered at last month’s Sundance Film Festival.

TAGSBILL PULLMANcastingJAY HARRINGTONNathan vs NurtureNBCpilotsTV

