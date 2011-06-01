Watch: Bill Pullman, John Barrowman talk up ‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ in new clip

More and more info is coming out about the latest entry in the “Torchwood” franchise, “Torchwood: Miracle Day.” A new behind-the-scenes video offers a few more explanations to the show’s core mystery — and reveals some high-end action scenes.

Moving the action from the show’s native U.K. to U.S. shores (L.A., to be precise), “Miracle Day” stars Bill Pullman (“Independence Day”) and Mekhi Phifer (“E.R.”), who join series regulars John Barrowman, Kai Owen and Eve Myles.

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” is the newest storyline in the long-running Brit TV series, spun off from “Doctor Who.” It centers on a day when nobody on Earth dies, resulting in an instant population boom that strains every corner of the globe. Sensing a conspiracy behind the phenomenon, C.I.A. agent Rex Matheson’s (Phifer) investigation leads him to the doorstep of a mysterious British institute known as Torchwood.

Special guest stars on the mini-series include Arlene Tur (“Eat Pray Love”), Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”), Wayne Knight (“Jurassic Park”), C. Thomas Howell (“Southland”), Ernie Hudson (“OZ”), John DeLancie (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Mare Winningham (“Mildred Pierce”) and Frances Fisher (“Titanic”).

“Torchwood’s” original creator, writer/producer Russell T Davies, serves as executive producer along with BBC’s Julie Gardner.

The STARZ original drama series was produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, and premieres on STARZ July 8 at 10pm ET/PT.



The behind-the-scenes look offers some of the 10-episode, hour-long series’ action set pieces and interviews with the cast and crew, who all seem pretty excited to be a part of the project.



