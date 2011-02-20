Billboard 200 chart preview: Does Bieber have what it takes to come in at No. 1?

Grammy performers and winners will see a continued big bounce on the Billboard 200 next week. Though the charts close at midnight on Sunday, this week”s chart showed immediate upticks for Mumford & Sons, Justin Bieber and Eminem, among others.

Though he went home with no Grammys, Bieber see even more of a surge this week: the one-two punch of “Never Say Never”s” strong showing in theaters as well as his Grammy performance will likely mean at No. 1 debut for the soundtrack to “Never Say Never,” according to Hits Daily Double.The title, which may sell up to 140,000, is one of three sets that will surpass 100,000 units, marking the first time this year that a trio of titles in the top 10 have sold into six figures. Additionally, “My World 2.0,” which got a boost from the awards and the movie, will drop in chart position, but will increase in sales over last week. “Never Say Never” is the only new title that will debut in the top 15; last week”s No. 1 , “Now 37,” remains strong at No. 2 with very little drop-off in sales.

Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More,” which jumped 11-2 on this week”s Billboard 200 following the British band”s Grammy appearance, will likely hang out at No. 3 with sales of up to 120,000. The night”s biggest winner, Lady Antebellum, sees its already multi-platinum “Need You Now” zoom back to No. 4 with sales of up to 90,000 (that”s triple what the album sold this week). Other performers who are experiencing sales nearly double last week”s numbers (even if their chart number doesn”t improve) include Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” Rihanna”s “Loud,” Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” and Eminem”s “Recovery.”

Album of the year winner, Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs,” will see a great jump, from around 52-12 (it already leapt 80-52 this week) but that’s not that much given the two performances and the high-profile win.

Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” likely drops from No. 4 to around No. 11, but still is projected to experience a slight sales gain, perhaps in part to her attention-grabbing Grammy outfit and her boring feud with Lil Kim.