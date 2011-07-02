Billboard 200 chart preview: Does Beyonce or Adele rule the world?

07.03.11 7 years ago

Who rules the world?  Adele or Beyonce?  Well, next week, Beyonce”s “4” will be the runaway winner for the top spot as her fourth solo set is slated to sell around 300,000 copies. That”s three times what Adele”s “21,” which will likely land at No. 2, is expected to sell.

Big Sean”s “Finally Famous,” the first release from Kanye West”s G.O.O.D. imprint since its move to Island Def Jam, will likely land at No. 3, although a surge will bump it to No. 2, according to Hits Daily Double.

Teen queen Selena Gomez & The Scene”s latest, “When the Sun Goes Down,” should come in at No. 4, while this week”s No. 1 set, Jill Scott”s “Light of the Sun,” drops to No. 5.

Rounding out the Top 10, pint-sized singer Jackie Evancho”s “Dream With Me,”  will be No.. 6, while former No. 1, “Hell: The Sequel” from Bad Meets Evil goes to No. 7 (or No. 8), depending upon if it beats Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” in sales.

Two “American Idol” winners fill out the Top 10:  Season 7 winner, David Cook, returns with his second post-”Idol” set, “This Loud Morning,” which looks good for a No. 9 start, while this year”s winner, Scotty McCreery, will likely enter at No. 10 with a Walmart exclusive EP.

Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” slips out of the top 10 after only four weeks, falling to No. 11.

