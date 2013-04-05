Billboard Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Prince to perform

Tickets have officially gone up for the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

This year is ripe with the magazine’s biggest chart-toppers as performers, including Justin Bieber, Miguel, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. Prince — who just recently made a visit to SXSW and scheduled West Coast tour dates — will bask in the love of attendees at the May 19 event, to be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. ABC is broadcasting the event.

The show reflects “Billboard’s chart rankings based on key fan interactions with music, including album sales and downloads, track downloads, radio airplay and touring as well as streaming and social interactions on Facebook, Twitter, Vevo, Youtube, Spotify and other popular online destinations for music.” The data will include numbers from Feb. 27, 2012 through Feb. 24, 2013. Do the math, win a prize. Er, the artists win the prize.

Fans are allowed to vote on the Milestone Award; nominees are Bieber, Miguel, Swift, Mars, Pitbull and the Band Perry. Perhaps the latter two will be added to the performers list soon, as well?

Tickets are up starting at $75 via Ticketmaster.